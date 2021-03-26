Four out of five titles: Canterbury Cricket enjoys a summer for all ages

Canterbury Cricket may need to look at increasing the size of their trophy cabinet.

The red-and-blacks have enjoyed a golden summer, creating the history of New Zealand cricket by becoming the first major association to win four of the five titles this season.

Lifting trophies and spraying champagne has been a frequent sight for Canterbury’s flagship cricket teams in recent weeks.

The Canterbury men took the Plunket Shield four-day title with two rounds of play last Sunday, along with the Ford Trophy one-day crown. They were close to making a clean sweep, but were denied in the Super Smash Twenty20 final with an unbeaten 93 by Black Cap Devon Conway leading Wellington to glory.

It’s been a similar story for the Canterbury Magicians women, who were just as dominant. The Magicians took home the double to capture the T20 title and the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield as the one-day champion.

Dave Mackay / Photosport The Canterbury Magicians women took the domestic doubles, winning the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (above) and the T20 Super Smash.

The Canterbury under-19 men also won the national age group tournament this season, showing that the next wave of talent looks just as formidable.

An abundance of silverware has placed Canterbury Cricket CEO Jez Curwin in the healthy dilemma of finding a place for them in the trophy cabinet.

We know a few people who might be able to build another one for us.

When the sports center is up and running, the Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Center, we will certainly see if we can make a space there for some.

Canterbury’s success was testament to coaches, players, support staff and high-performance manager Marty Croy, Curwin said.

Marty Melville / Photosport The Canterbury Magicians enjoy their T20 Super Smash final win over the Wellington Blaze.

Both elite teams had freshman coaches this season, which made the performance even more remarkable.

Canterbury legend Peter Fulton thrived as a men’s coach after stepping down as a Black Caps batting coach to pursue his ambition to become a head coach.

Rhys Morgan had also done a fantastic job with the Magicians after the team finished a low last season in the women’s T20 and third in the 50-over competition.

“Everyone has collapsed and was fantastic. It has been great to see the development of the past three years from where we were when I started,” said Curwin.

That is the most satisfying part for the boys and the women that the work has paid off for them.

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Peter Fulton has had enough to laugh in his freshman year as a men’s coach in Canterbury.

Canterbury has had some lean campaigns in recent seasons. Fulton, the county’s first-class leader in games (121) and runs (8719), said it was great to see both teams performing strongly.

The Canterbury men replicated the efforts of the 2016-17 class, Fulton’s last season before retiring, by winning the Plunket Shield and Ford Trophy in the same season.

It’s good to see Canterbury regaining winning titles again. It’s one of those things, ”Fulton said.

Every team wants to win, so you can’t just take it for granted and expect it to happen. If so, it’s really cool to see and certainly something that hopefully no one on our team takes for granted.

Covid-19 had a silver lining for the Canterbury men with Black Caps contracted players Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry who were able to train with the team during the winter with no foreign tours.

Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images Canterbury coach Peter Fulton and Black Cap Tom Latham prepare for warm-up ahead of a Plunket Shield game against Wellington in October.

Learning from them and choosing their brains was invaluable to players and helped set the standard for the summer, Fulton said.

Fulton praised Brendon Donkers, who he replaced as a coach, but had remained as an assistant and coach for the development of high performance in men.

Donkers, a former Fulton teammate in Canterbury Country, had had an influential partnership with their bowling group. He had been vital to the development of Will Williams, Fraser Sheat and Sean Davey, who had made an impression this season.

I came in and he changed to the assistant coach, they would probably be many other coaches in his position who wouldn’t have and that’s a sign from him as a person that he was able to put that aside for the improvement of the team.

Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Will Williams has been one of Canterbury’s best in all three forms this summer.

Seamer Williams was among the best of Canterbury’s this season, while hitters Ken McClure, Leo Carter and Cam Fletcher thrived after battling for consistency in the past.

“Some of those guys that have been around for a while have started putting together some consistent performances and some of them are just getting a little bit older and wiser and realizing that you’re not going to have unlimited opportunities forever.

At some point you have to make the most of it.

Martin Hunter / Photosport Canterbury celebrates a wicket in their most recent victory over the Central Stags, who captured the Plunket Shield.

After such a great summer, the challenge for Canterbury will be to settle for their contracted list of players for next season. Other large associations will, of course, circle and target their marginal artists.

“My job as a coach is to try to create an environment where people don’t want to leave and I think you see that in rugby with the crusaders. It seems like nobody wants to leave because it’s just such a good environment. and people don’t want to leave that. “