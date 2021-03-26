Ladies tennis preparations for the weekend of NSIC Play





SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Augustana women’s tennis team is gearing up for NSIC games this weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, opposite UMary on Saturday, scheduled for 5pm, and MSU Moorhead at 9am on Sunday. Sunday’s game is a battle between the two best teams in the NSIC. About the Vikings Augustana is 8-1 in the season and 5-0 in the course and is currently # 3 in the ITA Central Region rankings. The Vikings have a winning streak of seven games and are the two-time NSIC Player of the Week, Valeriya Monko , is still undefeated 9-0 in her early career. In the conference, the Vikings occupied six of the top 11 spots in all singles with Monko and sophomore Emily Granson still unbeaten in the year. Four additional Vikings have only one early season defeat. About the Marauders UMary is 5-2 overall within the conference after losing 5-2 to MSU Moorhead on March 13. The Marauders came fourth in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ poll. UMary received a Player of the Week in Tasha Dembo on February 23. Dembo is 6-1 in the number 1 singles this year, which equates to the second best record in the conference at the number 1 spot. About the dragons MSU Moorhead is undefeated during the season 7-0, all within the conference. The dragons were tabbed second, behind the Vikings, in the NSIC Preseason Coaches poll. This season, MSU Moorhead has received one Player of the Week in Julia Geske coming March 1. Geske is 6-1 in the number 1 singles this year, tied for the second best record in the conference at that position. Next one The Vikings head to the East Coast for spring break with a game against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, scheduled for 2pm in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, at the Huether Tennis Center. –GoAugie.com–

