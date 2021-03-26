OUTLOOK: Five Blackhawks prospects in 2021 NCAA hockey tournament





While the Blackhawks compete for a playoff spot, it’s already a tournament season for five potential clients as the NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship kicks off on Friday. The 16-team tournament kicks off with four regionals this weekend, with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in two weeks in Pittsburgh. Here’s who to keep an eye on during the opening rounds:

Alex Vlasic Drew Salesman and Jake Wise – Boston University Chicago’s largest representation in the tournament comes with the Boston University Terriers, a # 3 seed in the Albany Regional that kicks off Saturday (5:30 pm CT – ESPNews) against St. Cloud State. A second-round pick in 2019, Vlasic was the second-best goalscorer among defenders during his second season, with eight points (3G, 5A) in 15 games. Commesso, Chicago’s 2020 second round pick, started nine of BU’s 15 games and finished in 10th place with an overall record of 6-2-1, a 2.68 goal against average and a 0.924 serve . Wise, a third-rounder from 2018, skated in four games with one assist. Wyatt Kaiser – Minnesota Duluth Minnesota Duluth advanced to round two in the Fargo Regional after their first opponent, Michigan, had to withdraw on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bulldogs will take on the winners of North Dakota and American International on Saturday evening (5:30 pm CT – ESPNU). Kaiser, Chicago’s second third-round pick in last October’s draft, posted 10 assists while performing in all 26 games during his first season with the Bulldogs, and earned an honorable mention when the All-NCHC teams were announced earlier this month. Joshua Ess – Wisconsin The No. 4 nationally ranked Badgers kick off the tournament with the opening game on Friday against Bemidji State at the Bridgeport Regional (12pm CT – ESPN2). Ess, a senior defender in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, played in 30 games for Wisconsin this season, posting seven points (2G, 5A) for the year, including an assist in the Big Ten championship loss against Minnesota 10 days ago. Landon Slaggert – Our lady The standout freshmen and Notre Dame were to open the tournament on Saturday at the Albany Regional against Boston College, but were forced out of the competition. due to COVID-19 protocols and saw their season end abruptly on Thursday. Slaggert, the Blackhawks’ first pick in last October’s third round, scored 22 points (8G, 14A) in 25 games in his first season at South Bend, finishing the season with points in seven consecutive games.







