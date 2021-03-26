Manika is aiming for the single medal in 2024





She says she is satisfied with running her training regimen in mixed doubles qualification



If qualifying in singles for her second consecutive Olympics last week wasn’t reason enough to celebrate, Manika Batra then teamed up with A. Sharath Kamal to secure a spot in the mixed doubles category for a double joy. to make. That the duo stunned world number 5 pair Lee Sang-Su and Jihee Jeon was the icing on the cake. Four days after returning to Pune, where she has lived for the past two years, Manika talked about her Olympic qualification. Fragments: In the mixed doubles qualifier, did you surprise yourself by consistently blocking Lee Sangsus’ powerful forehand? Many were surprised, because its speed is much too high. But I wasn’t. With the training regimen I followed at India Khelega (academy in Pune) with my coach Sanmay Paranjape and Kiril (Barabanov, her Belarusian sparring partner), along with fellow players at the academy, it has helped me a lot in mixed doubles. I could even return Lee Sangsus top spins with a top spin. To be fair, I wasn’t shocked, but I was happy to be able to carry out the training regimen in an important game. Do you think mixed doubles is India’s best chance for its first Olympic table tennis medal? To be fair, I am not in a tournament with the aim of winning a medal. I just want to do well for India. When I aim for a particular coin, it puts extra pressure. It was very difficult to tackle our opponents’ spins and services in the qualifier, but I did very well and it helped Sharath bhaiya free attack. If I keep up my singles training schedule, I can also translate it into mixed doubles. Of course we will do our best and try to make India proud. What is your goal in Tokyo? I had a feeling of the 2016 Olympics, but now I want to shock at least one higher-ranked player in singles in Tokyo. That is the goal. If I can keep my focus, I am sure I will make the country proud. But to be fair, my goal is to medalize in singles at the 2024 Olympics. Can you talk about the impact of Ultimate Table Tennis? All players miss UTT. It has changed a lot. Playing against the same players abroad makes you feel comfortable and confident against them. UTT has really helped all of us to boost our confidence. UTT is the only league I play in the world and I prefer to train in Pune.

