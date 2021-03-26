Australian Cricket: Victoria vs Queensland in Women’s One Day Final, Elyse Villani, Matthew Mott

Shes had a Bradman-ish season, but Australian coach Matthew Mott has challenged Elyse Villani to score runs when it enters the domestic final. Saturday’s between Victoria and Queensland at Junction Oval is of interest.

Villani, who has not played for Australia in any format since 2019, only needs 37 to break the record for the most runs in a WNCL season after 593 runs at 98.33.

She leads a Victorian squad that is missing half a dozen internationals, who begin their trans-Tasman T20I series on Sunday. Although Annabel Sutherland has a chance of shock after being included in the squad, despite Villani being reluctant about her recall.

Everyone in the 15’s has a chance to play, Villani said.

I’ll leave that stuff to the medical staff and the physio, but it’s exciting for us when she gets up.

She trained.

With NSW missing the final for the first time in league history, Victoria has been chasing their first title since 2004-05, while Queensland has finished second five times.

With the likes of Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry absent, a lot will fall on Villani’s shoulders, despite the star hitter downplaying her importance to the team.

Not really. I just think if you fall into that trap, you’ll get in trouble, she replied, when asked if she felt the extra responsibility.

We have been given a responsibility as 11 individuals walking out to put our best foot forward for the team and I think we need to commit to playing a really positive brand of cricket and know it can happen to some people and not for others, but if we commit ourselves to that as a team, then we give ourselves the best chance for the team and that is no different for me.

But while the right-handed may be toning down her role, Mott said Saturday’s final would be another chance for Villani to open the door for an international recall.

I think we’ve communicated very strongly with her since she missed that team about what the way back would look like and she’s doing everything in her power, Mott said. foxsports.com.au

Unfortunately for her, she has to compete against a number of players who are also on fire and there have been a number of players in our squad who probably won’t even miss a match over the weekend who have also scored hundreds.

It is very difficult for her, but she certainly does everything she can to put her name on there again. She is still young enough to play for several years. I think it will be great for her as a captain and lead points scorer to go out and score some big runs in the final because things like that lend themselves very well to the selectors.

Queensland’s captain is Captain Georgie Redmayne, who is also enjoying her best campaign to date.

The left-handed has hit 397 runs at 99.25 and Redmayne will lead a team riding the wave after an anxious run to the final.

Following the blowout of the Fires against NSW in Sydney, Queensland’s spot in the final was not confirmed until late Sunday night when South Australia secured a narrow, final defeat to the ACT Meteors that they would keep second place on the table.

We all decided to get together as a team and watch the game, Redmayne said.

Very unnerving and momentum swung through the game a number of times.

We had several complaints about noise in our hotel as we had a lot of cheers for the ACT girls. It was quite difficult to have our future in the hands of another team because of a washout; we would have liked to talk to NSW. That atmosphere when they hit the winning series (was crazy).

Redmayne said her side was confident in getting away from Melbourne with the title and said the experience of playing in the final would help.

Mott, meanwhile, added that the women’s game in Australia benefited from the sheer number of players gaining great exposure with the WBBL.

Since the introduction of the Big Bash, the sheer number of players exposed to high-level cricket, that hasn’t happened in the past, he said.

The deep pool and critical mass of players by just having seven teams in WNCL and eight teams in WBBL, you suddenly have some young players, who may have played in the past, but would have played those roles with seven hitters, eight and below, instead of having to win contests for their state and franchise.

FINAL WNCL: Victoria v Queensland at Junction Oval, Melbourne. First ball: 10am AEDT.

SQUADS:

VICTORIA: Elyse Villani (c), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Vine

QUEENSLAND: Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (c), Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll