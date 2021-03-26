Will football become Thomas Notarainnis’s favorite sport?

The Cathedral Catholic High senior Thomas Notarainni, who was bored during the summer and looking for a break from year-round basketball, tried his hand at golf.

When the links weren’t doing it for him, he turned to surfing.

Finally he went back to his roots and tried football.

I played soccer as a kid, all the way up to my freshman year of high school, Notarainni said. I made the decision to focus on basketball in high school.

And that has worked out well.

Last season, he averaged 17 points per game when the Dons won the Open Division championship after taking the division title the previous year.

In those championship seasons, the Dons are 48-18.

The 205-pound six-foot Notarainni first tried to help the Dons football team as a tight end / strong safety.

Injuries forced the cathedral’s technical staff to take him to a linebacker spot.

And he’s shown flashes of brilliance.

Hell kicks off his third game tonight, March 26, when the No. 1-ranked Dons host No. 2 St. Augustine at the Holy Bowl.

I’ve played a lot against Saints in basketball, and it’s pretty intense, Notarainni said. But this is going to be different.

On the varsity basketball team as a freshman, Notarainni has seen the Dons go 3-3 against the Saints, sweeping the two-game league last season.

Notarainni is known as a dead-eye shooter and is considered a two-star basketball player.

He has drawn interest from the state of Michigan, Rutgers, Colorado, Rice and West Virginia, among others.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all college athletes have been awarded an extra year, clogging up the scholarship process in all sports.

I really believe Thomas would be a great Division I if he had chosen to play football from the start, said John Notali, defensive coordinator of the cathedrals and a man who keeps the clock at basketball games.

Obviously, he has a great size. He’s strong, and he moves very well. I’ve seen him play basketball, and he’s really good.

He’s still getting a grip on the football game, still really green, but there’s definitely something there. He is smart and talented. I call colleges and try to get them to look.

Notarainni said he will definitely be playing basketball this season for the Dons, who will also return stars Obinna Anyanwu, Dillon Wilhite and Alex Wade.

I’m still figuring things out in football, said Notarainni, whose brother Marco plays football with Torrey Pines and has signed on to play collegiate at Boise State. I’m trying to understand the game again.

This is a short season so I need to get better soon. I am more carefree, more instinctive as a basketball player. It was fun taking up a new sport, but I’m still learning. Football is a very different mindset than basketball. I like to hit people, and if you hit people in basketball, you’re in big trouble.

Thomas sat down with Marco to speed up the learning process.

Marco is happy for me, said Thomas. He encouraged me. And he’s been very helpful … except for that first game against Torrey Pines.

Marco Notarainni plays both ways for Torrey Pines, carrying the offense attack like a running back while also playing linebacker.

Newsletter Receive the Del Mar Times in your inbox Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar, and Solana Beach every Friday for free. Enter email address

Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

The brothers nearly had a violent clash in the season opener when Marco was the target of a fencing pass and Thomas the defender.

Not sure whether to intercept the pass or take a big hit, Thomas changed course and the game just broke up.

Playing against Marco was a big game, but playing against St. Augustine will lift that up a notch, Thomas said. I’ve always wanted the Friday Night Lights experience and getting ready for this game feels like a CIF Championship.

I want to enjoy this experience and see where football takes me. I am open to playing sports basketball or football in college.

At the moment, however, it is a waiting game in both sports. So I plan to enjoy my senior year and see where it takes me.

John Maffei is a sports reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune