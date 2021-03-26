The girls’ hockey tournament starts with COVID restrictions, fan limits and so far a forfeiture





The Edina girls hockey team gets a first round bye after the opponent had to give up the tournament.

EDINA, Minn. Growing up playing hockey in Minnesota, you dream of competing in a state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The girls’ tournament started on Friday morning, with matches scheduled for the entire weekend. While the location hasn’t changed, almost every other aspect of this time-honored Minnesota tradition is different this year. “It will be a completely different experience,” said Sami Reber, girls hockey coach at Edina. Edina’s girls’ team knows their way around the state tournament. The team has won three state titles in a row. Coach Reber says players love coming to the tournament because it gives them the chance to see the Xcel Energy Center up close and meet friends and former teammates from around the state. Most players arrive at the arena hours before their match, so they can walk through the halls and get the experience, but this year, with COVID, players aren’t allowed to do that. This year, players must come fully dressed, minus their skates, and we can only show up 20 minutes before we hit the ice, Reber says. It’s kind of in and out. You get dressed at home, drive to the arena, play, and then you go back home. The tournament also has strict limits when it comes to fans. Its 250 fans for the entire venue, which normally seats 19,000. So people will be scattered and it will be so quiet you can hear a pin drop, Reber says. Reber says her team has received 114 tickets to the first round of the tournament. Luckily, she says ticket limits go up with each round. By the second round, it’s a few thousand people, Reber says. But despite all these limitations, it is not the strangest thing for the Edina team that this tournament has happened. “Nothing is really shocking anymore. I really feel for these children,” says hockey mother Kristie Chorske. Chorskes daughter Hannah is a senior and co-captain of the Edina team. She says parents were informed on Wednesday that Edinas first game of the tournament this year would be canceled. It was quite a shock, says Chorske. Edinas’ opponent in the first round, Centennial High School, posted an announcement on Twitter stating that one of the team players had tested positive for COVID and that the team had to forfeit the tournament due to state regulations. “It’s just so sad. I feel terrible for that player and that whole team,” said Chorske. Coach Reber says there was not enough time for the competition to find another opponent for Edina to play in the first round of the tournament. So Edina gets a first round bye and automatically moves on to the second round of the tournament. It shouldn’t happen like that. With the eight best teams in the state, you shouldn’t get through without having to play, Reber says. “It’s a game you absolutely want to play. So it broke my heart, but now you have to move on.” It’s another invaluable experience from COVID, but in a year of disappointment, Reber says that even a weird tournament full of restrictions is better than no tournament at all. “I think if you asked someone from our team, they wouldn’t trade it for anything.” The Edina girls hockey team was scheduled to play on Saturday morning, but they will have to wait until next Thursday to play the winner of the Alexandria-Minnetonka match. This weekend is the kick-off for this year’s tournament season. Boys’ hockey and boys’ and girls’ basketball start on Tuesday.

