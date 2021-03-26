‘I wanted to find a sport, I just wanted to be like my friends’





Childhood is a call of deep breaths. Few are more discouraging or potentially disorienting than the transition from elementary school to high school when a child’s status changes from that of a big dog to a timid puppy in a summer.

It was a threshold that proved particularly problematic for Colin Judge. It was around this time, when he began to visit St. Michaels in South Dublin, when the realization of his disability and what it meant to him first began to dawn.

Born without three limbs, it wasn’t until he saw his new classmates delve into the school’s famous rugby program that he began to face the fact that there would be things in life he could never do. It hit him hard. Michaels didn’t just play rugby, the game was, and is, hooked on the veins of the school. Proof of this is evident every time Leinster or Ireland takes the field, and a large proportion of their graduates inevitably play a leading role. Ross Byrne, Ross Molony, Cian Kelleher, and Nick McCarthy are all Judges vintage, James Ryan was good friends with his brother, but no need to use all six degrees of separation when you went to Michaels. Leinster will have six of their old boys in a squad of 23 when they take on Munster in Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Grand Final. If you went to school on Ailesbury Road, chances are you borrowed a pen or did math with someone who has become a household name. I didn’t really have much confidence in myself. In my teenage years I did not manage my disability very well. I wanted to find a sport. It was a bit of a simplistic approach that I had, but I just wanted to be like my friends, so I tried a lot of sports. It was hardly a coincidence that wheelchair rugby was his first port of call, but nothing fit until he tried table tennis and discovered it was a sport in which he could get the better of his brother. A powerful sales pitch for any sibling. It was something that made me realize that, for all the things I couldn’t do, I could use what I had to my advantage in table tennis, he said when speaking in support of The Next Level, Paralympics Ireland fundraising campaign. It is a very complicated sport, there are many different ways to play. So just because you don’t have a really strong forehand topspin, you can still have a really good backhand, or be very fast and close to the table with good feel and spin. It is a sport that I can play without limits and that is why I was attracted to it. Judge had no role model when he started, and no plans to play competitively, but broadened his horizons and he became European champion in 2017 after just missing the Paralympic Games in Rio a year earlier. A subsequent reclassification made for a much more difficult road to Tokyo, but he has one last chance to qualify at an event in Slovenia in a few months. There is a wildcard route, but it is not one you like to lean on. There is no room for error, he says. Judge has taken a two-year sabbatical from his work as an actuarial analyst at KPMG to try and reach Japan, but table tennis has been good for him no matter what comes next; wider basin of his life. A bad sleeper since birth, the mental and physical exertions of a complicated, pulsating game, and the required training have helped him through the night, and his early attachment to the game coincided with a great resurgence in his academic achievements. He’s been at it for 13 years now and wonders how different things would have been if he hadn’t picked up a bat and ball. Or had he not been in a school environment that made the limitations and possibilities of life clear. Absolutely. Sport is strongly encouraged in St. Michaels. I cannot speak for other schools but I find it is not as prominent in some. You couldn’t really get away from rugby in St. Michaels. It was the big thing and it certainly worked in my favor. A lot of them now play for Leinster and Ireland and being in that culture I didn’t have a role model at Paralympics so that was the only reason I started playing sports and I was very encouraged by my friends. Yes, that ethos stuck to me.

