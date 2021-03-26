49ers DT Kevin Givens charged with assaulting a man at the Baltimore hotel





SANTA CLARA, Calif. – San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens faces second-degree assault charges for allegedly assaulting a man at a Baltimore hotel in February. The charge, which relates to second-degree assault, stems from an incident that took place on February 22, in which the victim, Hayden Bosley, said he suffered from “ a dislocated shoulder, a blue right eye, bruises above his left ear, and minor skin scrapes. , “in court documents, copies of which were obtained by ESPN. The 49ers released a statement on Friday acknowledging the situation. “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the media report about Kevin Givens. We are gathering the relevant facts on this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.” According to court documents, Bosley said he was out with Givens, Givens’ girlfriend and another friend when they decided to return to the Sheraton Hotel. When Bosley asked Givens if he would go with them, Bosley said that Givens got angry and the other three people in the party were leaving. After Bosley, Givens’ girlfriend and their other friend returned to the hotel, Givens arrived and is said to have attacked Bosley in the hallway on the fifth floor of the hotel. Bosley said he ran away to another hotel nearby and waited for a friend to take him to the hospital where his injuries were treated. If convicted, Givens could face up to 10 years in prison and / or a fine of $ 2,500. His next scheduled court date is set for April 26. Givens has just completed his second NFL season, playing in 13 games with 19 tackles, a sack and a fumble. He joined the 49ers in 2019 as a non-drafted rookie from Penn State.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos