2021 USC Spring Football Outlook

If USC football were listed as a stock on the New York Stock Exchange, analysts would now give it a BUY rating on it. Trojans are on the rise and their outlook for 2021 is optimistic.

Troy comes from consecutive seasons where improvement has been visible on and off the field. After a bounce-back season of 8 wins in 2019, USC started 5-0 in last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign, winning the Pac-12 South Division title before falling through a touchdown in the Pac-12 Championship Game .

Since then, USC has signed a Top 10 recruiting course (including the nation’s # 1 recruit), while also retaining 16 of last season’s starters on offense and defense (including a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback), plus the punt and kicker. Among the 26 newcomers – 14 of whom are enrolled for this spring semester and will participate in the spring practice – there are 4 peer transfers.

A total of 97 squad members from last year are back, including 14 who are repeating their senior years as allowed by an NCAA rule put in place because COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season. At USC’s 123-man 2021 roster, 61 players saw game action last year and 41 started at least once in their careers.

We were very proud of our team last season, we won 5 games in a row, made it to the Pac-12 Championship Game and were a win away from the College Football Playoff as we navigated the pandemic, said Clay Helton, now in his sixth full. . season as head coach of the USC. But we were sick of the way it ended in that Pac-12 Championship Game. What that did, however, was create a very hungry team and coaching staff for 2021.

We saw what kind of team we were able to build last season and then in the off season we saw the results of our recruitment and the staff additions we made. That should lead to a very dynamic 2021 season. It is an exciting time for Trojan football.

USC’s powerful attack, which averaged 416.7 yards per game in 2020, including 319.3 passes to 11th nationally, and 33.3 points brings back the top passers and top 2 rushers, along with 9 players who won last year caught a pass and 4 starting linemen. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, a 2-year starter who has completed 70% of his career passes for nearly 5500 yards and 50 TDs and is already in the Top 10 on the USC’s career completion chart, is a leading Heisman nominee after an All-Pac-12 first team season in 2020 when he led the nation in completions and was in the Top 20 in terms of passing yards, total offense and completion rate. Wide receiver Drake London, another 2-year-old starter, will be among the nations’ top receivers; he has 72 career receptions with 8 TDs, including 33 catches for a team-high 502 yards last fall. USC has a pair of 1,000 yard career rushers in traffic jams Divide broken (1,503 yards with 17 TDs) and Stephen Carr (1,329, 12). Tight end Erik Krommenhoek has 24 catches and 12 starts in his career. Four-fifths of Troys’s line of attack is back: 3-year start guard Andrew Vorhees (he was on the left in 2020), 2-year start center Brett Neilon, 2-year starter Jalen McKenzie (he had the right tackle last year after playing guard in 2019) and Liam Jimmons, the right guard from last year.

Other attacking players who return with a career start at the USC get a traffic jam Kenan Christon, wide receiver Bru McCoy, tight end Josh Falo and offensive linemen Justin Dedich and Courtland Ford

The Trojan defense, which last season allowed its third-lowest average total yards (369.7) and second-least defective yards (216.3) since 2009, while averaging 2.7 takeaways per game (its best since 2005), welcomes 18 of his 21 best tacklers of 2020, as well as his leaders in sacks, tackles for loss, deflections and forced fumbles. Outside linebacker Drake Jackson, which has 17 career tackles for loss (with 7.5 sacks), is one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the country. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has 121 tackles and 5 interceptions in his career, while holding a cornerback Chris Steelea 2-year starter like Jackson and Pola-Maohas 9 career pass deviations. Both inner linebackers are back: Kanai Mauga (116 career tackles), another 2-year starter, and Ralen GoforthDefensive lineman Nick Figueroa hopped on the scene last year as he led Troy in tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3.5), as did fellow lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, who was a Freshman All-American second teamer in 2020. Safety Greg Johnson and Max Williams, who shared on nickelback last fall, are both returning.

Others on defense in 2021 starting their own USC careers are within linebackers Jordan Joseph Palaie Gaoteote IV and Elijah Winston, corner backs Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Dorian Hewett, security Chase Williams, defensive linemen Brandon Pili Caleb Tremblay and Jacob Lichtenstein and outside linebacker Hunter Echols

Australian Ben Griffiths, whose 46.4-yard punt average was the highest by a Trojan since 2003, is back for its third season as a USCs punt. Parker Lewis, who won the kick job as a true freshman last year, was 20th nationally in field goals and had touchbacks at nearly 60% of his kickoffs. Damon Johnson, a 2020 Mannelly Award finalist, will be waiting a long time for a fifth season.

I feel really good about our team at all stages of the game, said Helton, who has coached the Trojans in 5 bowls games, with a Rose Bowl win in 2016 and 3 Pac-12 Championship Games, including a 2017 win. Our offense is hard to defend and features one of the best quarterbacks in the country, an excellent receiver corps, some veterans now healthy, and most of the line coming back. Our defense improved a lot last year and should continue that way into 2021, with one of the best secondaries in the country, some fierce edge rushers and some solid play up front and at linebacker. Our special teams were great last year and we expect more of that this season; the punt crushes the ball and our kicker performed very well as a real freshman.

Helton added two new faces to the full-time Trojan coaching staff in 2021: Clay McGuire takes over as coach of the offensive line after doing similar work in such air raids-like crimes as Texas Tech and Washington State and Seth Doege was elevated from offensive quality control analyst to rigid coaches. Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who was voted best recruiter of the Pac-12s for the past 2 seasons, was given the added title of associate head coach. The rest of the assistant coach roster and responsibilities of the USC remain intact: Graham Harrell (offensive coordinator / quarterbacks), Todd Orlando (defense coordinator / linebackers), Sean Snyder (special teams coordinator), Craig Naivar (protections), Keary Colbert (wide receivers), Mike Jinks (running backs) and Vic Sooto (line of defense).

Helton also brought in Robert Stiner as director of football sports performance. Stiner helped Notre Dame make a few College Football Playoff appearances over the past 3 seasons and has also been on the strength and conditioning staff in Cincinnati, LSU and Mississippi State.

While USC only lost 6 starters as of 2020, they were impact players (4 were All-Pac-10 first team selections last fall). Security Talanoa Hufanga, who had 203 career tackles, was an All-American first teamer, the Polynesian Co-College Player of the Year, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist in 2020 when he became USC led in tackles (62), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2) to score in the national Top 20 in those categories. Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (11th on USC’s career ladder with 178 catches, including 16 TDs) made the 2020 All-Pac-12 first team following team highs in receptions (41) and TD catches (7, including an NCAA record- tying 4 in the first quarter vs. Washington state), while Tyler Vaughns (33 grapples with 3 TDs in 2020) finished third on USC’s career list with 222 catches and 20 scores. Alijah Vera-Tucker, a 2020 All-Pac-12 first-team pick when he won the Morris Trophy, started last year with an offensive tackle on the left after being the left guard the previous season. Marlon Tuipulotu was a 3-year-old defensive lineman who had 104 tackles in his career, including 23 last fall when he made the All-Pac-12 first team. Olaijah Griffin was a 2-year starter at cornerback with 14 passes. Others who have disappeared include Matt Fink, who completed 67.3% of his passes while serving primarily as a backup quarterback (he had 1 career start), backup Markese Stepp (505 career yards with 6 TDs), and deputies Chase McGrath (32 field goals, 118 PATs) in his career when he started in 2017 and 2019) and Michael Brown, who came in when McGrath was injured early in the 2018 season.

USC, which plays all of its regular season games on Saturday for the first time since 2009, has a demanding schedule for 2021. In addition to playing 9 Pac-12 opponents, Troys 3 non-conference enemies were ranked in the final AP Top 25 last year. poll. However, the Trojans do play 7 of their 12 games at home in the Colosseum.

USC opens at the Colosseum on Sept. 4 of the Labor Day weekend against defending Mountain West champion San Jose State. The teams last met in 2009. The Trojans will stay home the following week to play Pac-12 with a visit from Stanford on September 11th. It will be the first Pac-12s game of the 2021 campaign. USC will then travel to Washington State on September 18, its first trip to Pullman since 2017. Troy will return home September 25 to host Oregon State. The teams have not played since 2018 (and not at the Colosseum since 2017). The Trojans begin the game in October by traveling to Colorado on October 2, and then be back at the Colosseum on October 9 to fight Utah. After a bye week, USC returns to action on October 23 when it heads to South Bend for its traditional intersectional clash with Notre Dame, a semifinalist of the College Football Playoff in 2020. Arizona is coming to the Colosseum on October 30 before the Trojans embark on a two-game road trip to open November, playing in Arizona State on November 6 and in California on November 13. USC closes its regular season with a few home games, first facing crosstown rival UCLA on November 20 and then independent BYU on November 27 of Thanksgiving weekend. It’s the first time since 2009, when it played against Arizona, that USC will end its regular season against a team other than UCLA or Notre Dame and the first time since 1999 (when it hosted Louisiana Tech) against a non-conference foe different than Notre Dame. The Pac-12 Football Championship game will take place Friday, December 3 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Between the ever-tough Pac-12 opponents and 3 excellent non-conference teams, this schedule gives us the chance to craft an incredible resume, said Helton, who took the Trojans to 12 wins over AP Top 25 teams in his 68- game. career, including 3 in the Top 5. Every week will be a challenge. We have to bring our A game every time we hit the field.