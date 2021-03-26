Women’s Tennis beats McNeese, moved to 6-1 in Southland Play





Next game: on Southeastern 3/28/2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon MORE CHARLES, La. The New Orleans Privateers women’s tennis team continued their run to 6-1 in Southland after a 5-2 win over the McNeese Cowgirls on Friday afternoon in Lake Charles. The Privateers won the first two flights in the doubles to get the day started. Lina Hohnhold and Tristanne Dechoux brought in a 6-2 win on flight one. They were followed closely by Ank Vullings and Lea Sheriff who submitted a win with the same score to get the first point on the board. SINGLES There were several closely contested matches as the day split into singles. Three of the six flights went three full sets with two games for the Privateers. Vullings and Hohnhold started the day with dominant performances at the top of the rotation. Vullings lost just four games in a 6-3, 6-1 win over Sofia Moreno. Moments later, Hohnhold got another run with a 6-4, 6-2 decision. McNeese came first on the board on flight three with an 11-9 tiebreaker decision in the second set. However, the Privateers returned to seal the match on flight six. Alguacil achieved a three-set victory over Yakina Abe. In the third set, Alguacil won with a double break to end a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 decision. Salma Abdelrahim earned the other point for the Privateers. Both her first two sets went to tiebreaks and Abdelrahim had to rally from one set to take a hard-fought victory on flight five. FROM COACH KANGA “Today was a great team effort to take the win. This is a team that continues to show that they believe in themselves. I am proud of how well we have performed in singles and doubles in general.” NEXT ONE The Privateers make the short trip to Hammond to head southeast on Sunday. The first service is scheduled at 1:00 PM SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@BuienRadarNLon Twitter,@BuienRadarNLon Instagram, likePrivateers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivateersYoutube Channel.







