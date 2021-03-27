Sixers opt for an upgrade and future flexibility on the NBA trading deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make the kind of blockbuster that many thought could happen. In the days leading up to the 2021 NBA trade deadline and the final hours before the 3 p.m. buzzer on March 25, the Sixers were firmly in the mix to trade for Kyle Lowry. Shortly after the clock struck 3:00, it was confirmed that Lowry was staying in place.

Ultimately, like ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, no offers forced the Toronto Raptors to take a step and Lowry was always happy to stay in Toronto this season. Masai Ujiri and the Raptors got a hefty price tag for Lowry, a package that reportedly included Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and two first-round picks. On the last episode of The Lowe Post with Bobby Marks, ESPN’s Zach Lowe confirmed that the Sixers were willing to take on Maxey. Marks added that the Raptors also wanted Thybulle. At the time, it seems that such a valuable roster of young talent, picks and players to match the salary (which would include Danny Green) was too much for Daryl Morey and the Sixers.

Philly was reportedly still interested in Lowry, even after they took over George Hill in a three-team trade Oklahoma city and New York, but they were content to hold on to their new veteran guard, given the high asking price for Lowry. At the end of the day, the Sixers sent Tony Bradley, Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier and four second-round picks for Hill and Ignas Brazdeikis.

It’s a shame the Sixers weren’t able to fully maximize their title chances and Joel Embiids MVP season with someone like Kyle Lowry. He was the best player they could realistically have acquired. Lowry is said to have provided a combination of quality play, shooting and support play, both on and off the ball, that would have increased the creation of Philly’s limited circumference. But if Lowry were at the expense of two key rotational players in Thybulle and Green, a promising rookie in Maxey, and two first-round tips, it makes perfect sense for the Sixers to walk away. As much as Lowry would have helped, such a transaction would have reduced Sixers’ rotation, made them much shorter for wing-defenses, and significantly depleted their assets going forward.

We took an option that we thought really upgraded our team on both sides this year, while keeping all of our optionality alive in the future, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey explained after the deadline.

If George Hill becomes an integral part of this team, we think he will, then we have the option to keep him and not let him go to a free agency, Morey said. We also kept all of our significant resources to upgrade the team in the future, so we felt really good with this option. It allows us to really upgrade the team for the upcoming playoff wars, while keeping all of our bullets if an option becomes available in the future.

The Hills contract gives the Sixers options to move forward. He is still under contract in 2021-22 for $ 10.04 million, with only $ 1.27 million guaranteed. That’s a fair salary if the Sixers want to keep it, or a decent-sized contract that can be used as part of another transaction if needed.

Morey explained that while you put more emphasis on competing in the current season, he is always looking ahead. Maximizing your title chances isn’t necessarily going all-in for one season. It’s about keeping a longer championship period with chances of winning in the future too.

I always look at a three-ish time horizon of two to four years and try to maximize our opportunities, Morey said. I think Doc, Elton and I hoped to have a very long career here. We have some great players in their prime. What I’m trying to do is maximize our chances of winning the title over that window with more weight this year. So if there’s a move that increases our chances a little bit this year, but really hurts our chances in the future, then that doesn’t make sense. Our chance of winning the title overall actually hurt. If it’s a move that increases our odds by a fair amount, but doesn’t affect our future odds, then that’s one that looks pretty interesting. I think this move [for Hill] significantly increased our chances of the championship, and also kept our chances in the future at a very high level.

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

George Hill doesn’t add the level of play making, scoring and pulling that Lowry would have, but he does help in a few areas. Hill is a good passer and pick and roll player, able to lighten Shake Milton’s game load and stabilize the second unit’s attack. Hill is a reliable decision-maker and has given an average of 3.2 assists in his career to just 1.2 turnovers per game (4.1 to 1.6 per 36 minutes respectively). Last season, Hill had another very efficient run in Milwaukee. He was in the 95th percentile in the half-court overall offense, the 79th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball handler (76th when his possessions were factored into passes), and even shot a best 46 percent of three. Hill has shot 38.4 percent from the depths for his career and 40.2 percent in the past six seasons. His long track record, which excels as a spot-up threat, makes him easy to pass off the ball and a good game alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. At the other end of the floor, Hill offers a solid defense against both holding positions, with enough versatility and length to turn on some forwards. Hill with a ton of playoff experience always helps too.

Morey stressed the importance of not just adding shooting and Hills decision-making, but finding a player who can provide solid defense and fill two-sided lineups for the playoffs. He found that the Sixers had quite a few lineups where there was one player who could attack other teams. If the Sixers are going to win the title, Morey thinks they must be the best defensive team in the NBA. At the moment they are not far away, they are in 2nd place just behind the Lakers

I get it [Hill] as an asset like Danny Green, a guy who’s been through a lot of playoff wars, guys who can shoot at a high level, Morey said. So that when Joel has a double team or people have to collapse on Ben in the paint, they pass out with a very high percentage to be shot. And then, on top of that, both Danny and George give you a solid defense, a solid playoff-tested defense. That was also a big factor.

The Sixers can easily roll out a lineup of Simmons, Hill, Green, Tobias Harris and Embiid for a great balance of size, defense and shooting. Or, for situations where they really Wanting to chase teams, the Sixers can turn Harris over for Thybulle. Generally, Hill gives the Sixers another player who can replenish their team at either end of the floor and smoothly pass alongside Simmons and Embiid as an off-ball shooter or complementary ball handler.

It’s very important that if you put a defender on our floor, especially with Joel and Ben, that player can shoot, that player can be safe with the ball, Morey said. George has always been a man who is extremely safe with the ball, makes the right game.

Hill is out for now after surgery on his right thumb in January, but Morey explained that the Hills procedure will ensure that this injury will no longer be a problem in the future and that it won’t be long before he returns.

Without Tony Bradley, who would have given the Sixers effective minutes as their starting five in the absence of Embiids, the Sixers’ central rotation remains inadequate. Morey said the team feels good about what they have with Embiid, Dwight Howard, and the opportunity to get smaller with Simmons every now and then. However, if the Sixers make a move in the buyout market, Morey expects it will likely be a big man to sign.

Disappointment in Philly after Kyle Lowry’s failure to land is understandable. It’s the kind of move that would have noticeably increased the chances of the Sixers title and improved their chances against a team as talented as Brooklyn. But as the Sixers are now, they are still a better team. George Hill is a seamless fit. It beefs up a few elements of the second unit, giving Philly more lineup versatility and another two-way option that can be used to close games. Since the Sixers were able to add in a convenient upgrade while retaining their assets and future flexibility, it seems they made the most of the trading deadline.