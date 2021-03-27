3894 Cricket Dr, Hartford, WI Home for sale MLS # 1731873





$ 285,000

Active 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms

Offered by B&B Real Estate Services Description Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on two levels is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. An ideal plot for entertaining with a huge terrace and an above ground pool. The partly wooded plot borders a stream for nature lovers. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with large utility room and snack bar open to dining and living area on the ground floor. Large windows that let in lots of natural light. Lower level rec room with natural fireplace, 3rd bedroom and full bath. This house is highly recommended! Property Details Total number of rooms: 7 Garage size: 2.5 Garage type: Attached Property type: Subdivision Body of water: Waterfront / Access: Creek / Stream Subdivision: Total Estimated Square Feet: 1.952 Year built: 1978 Lot Size: Is the acreage: 1.8 School district: Hartford High school: Hartford High school: Central Primary school: Taxes: $ 2,654 Tax year: 2020 Zoning: Residential Floor Lower Head Upper Dimen’s room Living / Great Rm 16 x 16 kitchen 14 x 19 Family room 24 x 18 Dining room 11×10 Master bedroom 15 x 13 2nd bedroom 13 x 10 3rd bedroom 13 x 13 Laundry room 0 x 0 Payment calculator per month Listing history Date Event Change Tue 26 2021 2:42 AM Status change Active March 24, 2021 8:16 AM Price change $ 285,000

You searched for 3894 Cricket Dr, Hartford, WI located in Washington County WI.

