Weber State football aims to secure the driver’s seat of Big Sky, host of Northern Arizona | Weber State

1 min ago

The last time Weber State and Northern Arizona played soccer together was a historic game.

NAU receiver Stacy Chukwumezie caught TD passes from 63 and 94 yards, and the Lumberjacks led 21-14 at half time.

However, WSU won the second half 37-7 and won the game 51-28. History came from Josh Davis, who rushed 34 times for a 328-yard school record and four touchdowns.



Weber State logo athletics

Kris Jackson, who has been out this spring season with a hamstring problem, added 111 yards and three scores for 439 team rush yards.

“Are we drifting our offensive line and our tight ends and our running backs out to go out and do it again? Absolutely? Should we use Rashid Shaheed and Ty MacPherson and David Ames, and those guys in the throwing game? WSU head coach Jay Hill said.

“To be the championship team that we want, you have to be able to run it and be able to throw it. So that’s kind of the focus and focus at the moment is to be well-balanced and to be able to perform both.”

Developing that balance around freshman quarterback Bronson Barron will be the focus for State No. 2 Weber (2-0) against a Northern Arizona defense (1-1) that gave up 33 points to Southern Utah and 45 to Eastern Washington.



NAU logo of the University of Northern Arizona

NAU plays a 3-4 defense and starts five seniors and one junior at linebacker and safety, led by senior linebacker Carson Taylor (14 tackles, one sack in two games) and senior safety Morgan Vest (21 tackles).

But the six players on the two-deep on the defense line consist of four sophomores and two freshmen, and both beginning cornerbacks are freshmen backed by sophomores. That could pose problems avoiding a repeat of last year’s hasty barrage, or stopping WSU receivers in the field. Idaho State also started freshmen at cornerback, and WSU threw four pass completions of 38 or more yards.

“Defensively, they’re going to play aggressively, cover for men, cover three. They’re going to try to make it difficult for you, ”Hill said. “Last year they just weren’t very good with their running principles, so see if they fixed that.”

Offensively, NAU has an experienced line of attack for new quarterback Keondre Wudtee, a senior who came over from Oklahoma State and usually sat in 2019. He was 17 of 25 for 252 yards and two touchdowns against SUU, but 6 of 14 for 85 yards against Oriental . He has yet to make a choice this season.

His main weapon will be Chukwumezie, who has nine catches for 163 yards and a score this season. In that 2019 performance, he totaled 167 yards on just three catches.

“(He) had his best game against us last year. We took our work off our hands to stop him,” said Hill.

Junior receiver Brandon Porter, who caught seven 73-meter passes against WSU in 2019, retired for the spring season. He brought some versatility to NAU’s offense, sometimes lining up as a quarterback, especially in games when former all-conference artist Case Cookus was injured.

On paper, the game looks like a mismatch. But in a six-game season, every mistake is costly.

“All I know now is we have to grab a hold and beat NAU. When we do, we were in a great place and in the driver’s seat,” said Hill. “We need to find a way to get it, and that’s what I’ve been drawing our teams full attention and attention to right now, because we’ve been able to win this one.”

FLY W

Weber State revealed on social media that the team will be wearing purple helmets with the Flying W logo and a traditional college stripe down the center, along with purple tops and white pants, for this week’s game.

ODDS & FORECASTS

For entertainment purposes only, Weber State is listed as a 22.5 point favorite with an over / under of 53 on betting. That suggests a WSU win of about 38-15.

TV & RADIO

Saturday’s match starts at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on KJZZ TV in Utah, with a live stream on Pluto TV channel 1054 and watchbigsky.comA radio call is broadcast on 103.1 FM and 1031thewave.com

