Men’s Tennis Sweeps Iowa, 7-0





Box Score UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State men’s tennis (4-6, 4-6 B1G) swept Iowa (4-8, 4-8 B1G) Friday night at the Indoor Tennis Center with a final score of 7-0. The Nittany Lions stay at home perfectly with a 3-0 record. “This was probably our best game of the year,” said head coach Jeff Zinn said. “We played really well, a lot of energy in the doubles. I am so proud of how all three doubles teams have performed. In the singles it was a bounce back victory for Christian at number 1. Bora continues his hot streak and Miko played well. at 3. Great win for our senior captain Christos and Tim keep doing what he does. Alp Sentay jumped in today and we thought we needed some veteran leadership at number 6. Overall, it was a perfect team win and exactly what the coaching staff were asking for. “ “The boys did it today”, head coach Paul Tobin said. “Even though we had a disappointing loss to Minnesota last weekend, we knew our doubles teams were finally coming together and that helped take some pressure off the singles today. Good to play back in Happy Valley.” DOUBLE The Nittany Lions took the doubles with wins on lanes two and three. Unbeaten unbeaten at 3-0 as pair, Sam Bossem (Wimborne Minster, United Kingdom) and Miko Eala (Philippines / Manacor, Spain) secured a win on lane three over Iowa’s Joe Tyler and Peter Alam, 6-2. At number 2, the duo of Christian Lakoseljac (King City, Ontario, Canada) and Christos Antonopoulos (Athens, Greece) took the double for the Nittany Lions, beating Nikita Snezhko and Kareem Allaf 6-3. Lakoseljac and Antonopoulos won their third game in a row. Partners Tim Ruetzel (Munich, Germany) and Charl Morgan (Johannesburg, South Africa) brought in the No. 6 pair in the nation in Oliver Okonkwo and Will Davies with a score of 4-4 in an unfinished match. SINGLES At the No. 1 slot, Christian Lakoseljac defeated Hawkeyes’ Kareem Allaf in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead. After falling short in the first set, Miko Eala fought back at No. 3 to take his sixth win in the Big Ten when he defeated Oliver Okonkwo 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, putting Penn State’s lead. to 3- 0. Christos Antonopoulos put Joe Tyler of Iowa away in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to win the game for the Nittany Lions. By extending the score to 5-0, Bora Sengul (Denizli, Turkey) took his second straight win at No. 2 in a 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 match against Hawekyes’ Will Davies. Tim Ruetzel extended his singles win streak to seven in a 6-3, 7-6 sweep on Jason Christmas. On runway six, Alp Sentay (Izmar, Turkey) made it 7-0 by beating Rudra Dixit 6-3, 6-3. NEXT ONE Penn State welcomes Nebraska on Sunday, March 28 at noon. RESULTS Penn State 7, Iowa 0 Double result: 1. Tim Ruetzel / Charl Morgan (PSU) vs. # 6 Oliver Okonkwo / Will Davies (IOWA) 4-4, unfinished

2. Christian Lakoseljac / Christos Antonopoulos (PSU) beats. Nikita Snezhko / Kareem Allaf (IOWA) 6-3

3. Sam Bossem / Miko Eala (PSU) defeated. Joe Tyler / Peter Alam (IOWA) 6-2 Order of arrival: 3, 2 Singles results: 1. Christian Lakoseljac (PSU) def. Kareem Allaf (IOWA) 6-3, 6-4

2. Bora Sengul (PSU) def. Will Davies (IOWA)

3. Miko Eala (PSU) def. Oliver Okonkwo (IOWA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

4. Christos Antonopoulos (PSU) defeats. Joe Tyler (IOWA) 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

5. Tim Ruetzel (PSU) defeats. Jason Christmas (IOWA)

6. Alp Sentay (PSU) def. Tundra Dixit (IOWA) Order of arrival: 1, 3, 4, 2, 5, 6 Check GoPSUSports.com for coverage of the Penn State men’s team throughout the season. Follow the team on Twitter @PennestateMTEN, Instagram @pennstatemtennis and on Facebook at facebook.com/pennstatemenstennis







