Sergio Garcia Ace beats Lee Westwood

AUSTIN, Texas Walk-off and tee shot are not two expressions that are typically linked together.

But that’s exactly what happened on Friday when Sergio Garcia took to the tee on the fourth playoff hole in his game with Lee Westwood at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event at Austin Country Club.

Garcia and Westwood were tied in Group 8 with two wins and one loss each, forcing the extra wave. The pair placed par on each of the first three playoff holes until Garcia, who now has a home in Austin with his wife Angela, knocked Westwood out of the tournament with one swing.

Garcia, who is the 39th seed in the tournament, was understandably lost in words after the win.

‘I really don’t know what to say. Yes, a hole-in-one is great, of course. Lucky No. 13 to me. But you know, the two putts I made on 2 and 3, huge, to keep myself going, ”said Garcia. “And then of course the shot on 4, it’s a great shot, but then you’re lucky it doesn’t hit the flag first because it must have been very close to hitting the flag, and then it rolls back in again.

“Of course I am very happy with that. I’m sorry for Lee because I did some stupid things to him this week, day one and today, but unfortunately one of us had to lose. “

Garcia never won the WGC-Match Play, although he did reach the consolation match in 2010, setting an overall record of 33-24-1 in the league. This will be his third year in a row in the round of 16.

He said he struggled a bit in his match with Matt Wallace, which forced the playoff with Westwood due to pain in his foot.

“I had to take some Advil on the 6th hole, on the 6th green because the arch of my left foot was cramped and I had trouble getting through the ball,” he said. “As a result, I didn’t hit the ball as well as the other days. I didn’t hit it bad, but I just didn’t hit it that good. I will have to work on it because hopefully tomorrow will be a really long day and I need my feet to be in perfect shape. “

Garcia, who will take on Mackenzie Hughes on Saturday as the 48th seed, said he was proud to take the win.

‘It was fine, and then I got to the locker, put on the shoes and suddenly I got cramps. I tried to stretch it and it just wouldn’t come off. I don’t know why, ”he said.

‘But we got through it, so that’s the most important thing. I think that showed a lot of guts with some of the putts I made in the playoffs, and then of course the shot at 4, and I’m really happy with that. “