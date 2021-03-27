India vs England 2nd ODI Highlights March 26, 2021 – Cricket Highlights 2 – Guru Highlights





Match report: As we saw, no one in the world in the ODI rankings today proved their prowess by winning the second ODI against India in India with 6 wickets and 39 balls left. The goal of 337 runs is not an easy task for any team hunting in their home situation against the world’s No. 2 ranked team – India. The sixth time Indian captain Virat Kohli has lost the toss in the past five t20Is and two ODIs. The home team India batted first after losing the pitch, scoring 336 runs in 50 overs with six wickets behind. The opener of the Indian team Rohit Sharma hit with a strike rate of 100. He scored 25 runs and out. Shikhar Dhawan didn’t survive that long today, his wicket had fallen when he was 4. After two wickets on 37 runs on the board in 8.4 overs, the Indian team was definitely under a lot of pressure. Team captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took the lead and hit the English bowlers all over the park. Virat Kohli faced 79 balls and scored 66 points. KL Rahul scored 108 runs on 114 deliveries. In the final power play of Indian batter, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya gave a huge boost to their scorecard. Rishabh Pant scored 77 points from 40 balls. He hit seven 6’s and three bounds in his beautiful turns. Hardik Pandya gave up only 16 deliveries and scored 35 points using four maximums. IND vs ENG Today’s Highlights Friday, 3/26/2021 – 2nd ODI (D / N), England Tour of India from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. In response, the England visitor team lost their first wicket at 110 runs to the board. He was Jason Roy who scored 55 points on 52 balls. Jonny Bairstow was the top scorer today. He scored 124 runs on 112 deliveries. He completed his powerful innings by breaking eleven boundaries and seven maximums. Ben Stokes scored 99 runs on 52 deliveries. He smoked the Indian bowling line with 10 6s and 4 limits. Dawid Malan contributed 16 runs, Liam Livingstone added 27 runs to his team’s scorecard.

