Chris Kapilovic did not mince words about the 2020 Michigan State football violation.

At least, the little of it.

The fewest Spartans points per game in 20 years. No rushing touchdowns by running back. One of the worst attacks on the scene.

When I went ahead and watched the fall, it was difficult because I’ve been doing this for a long time, Kapilovic, MSU’s forward coach, said Friday. And that was the least productive offense I’ve ever been a part of. And it was hard to digest.

The mission this spring: make up for lost time, starting on Saturday, when the Spartans first donned the pads this spring.

Mel Tucker took over from Mark Dantonio in mid-February 2020, a month later, when the coronavirus pandemic halted college sports and wiped out staff opportunities to work with players. Then, in early August, the Big Ten rehearsed the training for four days in the preseason camp (before restarting a month later), again allowing Tucker and his aides to spend less time installing new insult and defense plans.

The result? A 2-5 season with several offensive highs, 27 points in defeating Michigan and 29 against Northwestern, both top-15 upsets and many more lows.

MSU was surpassed 125-19 in losses against Iowa, Indiana and Ohio State, while the 116th of the 127 Football Bowl Subdivision teams scored (18.0) the lowest return since 2000. The Spartans’ attack scored the lowest in the Big Ten with 2.1 points a game while it is in 109th place nationally in total violation (330.3 yards).

I’m sure there is some sort of understanding whether realistic or practical about the situation, Tucker said Tuesday. But in the end, no one cares. It’s really bottom-line production.

Kapilovic, also the run game coordinator, suffered from watching MSU finish 122nd nationally in a stampede (91.4 meters) as he struggled to generate a lot of push up front.

I felt like we were getting better at something every week, even though we weren’t winning and it didn’t show we were getting better, senior running back Connor Heyward said Tuesday. But when you watched the movie, we didn’t make the mistakes we made. Week 1. The Michigan game, we played complementary football, and you saw what we can do if we don’t flip the ball, if we don’t have mental errors, and if we’re just locked up and we communicate.

Our coaches have really put an emphasis on communication and just being accountable because in football communication is key. It doesn’t matter if they know we’re playing the ball, you just have to be on the same page and they have to stop it. I feel like sometimes we weren’t on the same page.

Kapilovic saw the effort to get better after re-watching the Spartans’ seven-game truncated season.

It wasn’t because these kids weren’t trying, he said. I just think I was trying to put everything together in this COVID era, with the lack of reps we had and things we couldn’t do, it just didn’t always make sense. You saw flashes, right? Northwestern just reached out to me, we made a decision that we would be physical, we would run the ball, we would check the clock and win this game. And we did it, the kids did it.

We were inconsistent.

MSU returns all five offensive line starter left tackle AJ Arcuri, left guard JD Duplain, center Nick Samac, right guard Matt Carrick and right tackle Kevin Jarvis. The Spartans will also have healthier versions of center Matt Allen and versatile lineman Blake Bueter, plus Luke Campbell, who was missing everything last season. Kapilovic also said he has seen improvement from young linemen Spencer Brown and James Ohonba.

But Tucker also brought in transfer tackle Jarrett Horst from Arkansas state, and that could increase competition, with the flexibility to bring Jarvis back in to guard.

Really, you try to find the top five guys and then hook them up where you can, Kapilovic said. Obviously some guys can’t play tackle just because of (their) size, but there are certainly some tackles that can guard. So that’s certainly a possibility. If we have three tackles that are three of the best five, and we have to go ahead and do that, then we can definitely do that.

The guys who carry the ball also have to produce.

MSU dived into the transfer portal to add the running Kenneth Walker III, who finished 579 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10th place in the 2020 Football Bowl Subdivision as a sophomore at Wake Forest. The 5-foot-10 back has 1,158 yards rush and 17 TDs for its career.

The Spartans rushed all season for just two TDs, one from Tyler Hunt and one from quarterback Payton Thorne. That comes after getting 16 combined TDs from running backs in 2018-19 combined.

The Spartans return Heyward, who started the year as a starter and led the team with 65 rushes (on his way to 200 yards) and Jordon Simmons, who led the team with 219 yards (on 56 carriers) in his first season. Elijah Collins, the 2019 starter who barely missed 1,000 meters that season, also offers gaming experience despite picking up just 90 meters on 41 attempts in 2020.

Freshman Donovan Eaglin is also getting looks in spring training before the arrival of Auburn transfer Harold Joiner III and prospective freshman Davion Primm this summer.

Ken is a really good, fast guy, a strong back. But I think we all have different skills, Heyward said. Elijah, I feel like he’s back on his weight. Jordan is getting stronger, Donovan Eaglin, he looks good. Just everyone, I feel like with Coach (Jason) Novak and all his strength staff …, they’ve invested all their time with us. It hasn’t been easy, but I can certainly see it paying off for all of us.

How quickly Kapilovic and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson can fix MSU’s run game that hasn’t delivered a 1000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford will dictate in 2014 how quickly the Spartans can become relevant again in the Big Ten East.

And Kapilovic admits he doesn’t have the patience to wait, especially until his attacking line develops.

I want to happen now, I want to happen this season, he said. There’s not a day in my life when I feel like it’s okay because we have time to make these guys better. It has to be done now. I coach with that sense of urgency, and I want our boys to train that way.

