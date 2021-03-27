Women’s tennis stopped by No. 9 Ohio State Friday





EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan state women’s tennis fought hard, but fell to No. 9 Ohio State, 6-1, Friday night at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility. The Spartans are now 4-9 overall and 4-8 in Big Ten action. Ohio State improves to 14-3 overall and 11-1 in league games this year. “We’re growing; there’s no question about it. We were solid in the doubles today. We just had a little bit of bad luck, which kind of sums up the story of our season. We just have to keep our heads up and keep going. You could do it. today, we can play with anyone. We’ve had our chances, and we will have chances again, “MSU head coach Kim Bruno said. “So I think we’re going to get better. If we stick with it; I think the chances are good that the next few games will be heading our way.” The colon was a tight affair that came down to the last game on track No. 1. The Buckeyes started with a victory at No. 3 in the doubles, when Irina Cantos Siemers and Luna Dormet beat freshmen. Ayshe Can and sophomores Dagmar Zdrubecka , 6-1. MSU bounced back into the number 2 spot with a graduate student Samantha Memije and junior Nicole Stephens defeated Lucia Marzal and Lisa Hofbauer 6-4. The deciding game was No. 1 doubles, but senior Mary Lewis and junior Maya Petrovich had to stop after Lewis was hit in the face with a ball. After Lewis retired, the Spartans had to adjust their line-up. “It wasn’t just one player who was injured; it was our number 1 player, so that meant a lot of adjustments. Everyone really had to go the extra mile. That’s why it’s an individual / team sport. They know what they have. They know what it has to be done no matter who is in and out. That is part of the team part of tennis, ”said Bruno. After taking the 1-0 lead, the Buckeyes took control from there. Michigan State captured its lone game in first place as a junior Lauren Lemonds won when Isabelle Boulais had to retire after the first set. The Buckeyes won games on No. 5, No. 6 and No. 2 singles to record the match. The last two games of the day went to exciting tiebreakers from the third set. At number 3 singles, Pietrowicz took the first set over Kolie Allen, 6-4, before dropping the second 2-6. In the last tiebreak, Allen escaped with a 13-11 victory. The game ended with another tiebreaker on track No. 4. Can lost the first set to Hofbauer 2-6 and bounced back to take the second set 7-5. Hofbauer took the tiebreaker, 10-6. Michigan State is back in action on Sunday, March 28 against Penn State at 11am at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility.

