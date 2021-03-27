New outdoor dining area and cafe announced for Forest of Dean

A forest camping and glamping spot in the Forest of Dean will build a new outdoor space in time for summer.
Whitemead Forest Park, in Parkend, will expand its restaurant terrace, with more seating for al fresco dining and new awnings for shade and shelter.
It also announced a separate food and drink kiosk and an outdoor performance and entertainment area, featuring an artist’s impression of a giant chess board, huge bean bags and a table tennis table.
The coronavirus lockdown rules mean the resort has been closed since November 4, but it has now confirmed its plans for a phased reopening in line with the lifting of the restrictions.
In November, as the government updated its tiered locking system, Whitemead advised customers it hoped to open on January 21.
While it was technically allowed to open for a December period when the tier review took effect, it told customers it had made the ‘very difficult decision to keep the park closed’ due to the restrictions on mixing of households and the fact that many visiting guests were placed in level 3 and could not travel.
With uncertainty about whether or not to enjoy summer vacations abroad this year, many holiday parks in England are expecting a surge in demand as was the case last summer.
Mandy Watkins, general manager of Whitemead Forest Park, said: “Everyone has been waiting so long for a vacation, but now it is starting to feel close.
“We can’t wait to reopen and see our customers’ smiling faces again.”
Work on the project is expected to be completed in the summer and the patio will be closed during construction.
Mandy added, “Everyone in the country should look forward to summer and no doubt everyone wants to be outside.
“These wonderful new facilities allow our visitors to enjoy the sun and the outdoors while on vacation.
“Well, there are also a lot of improved hygiene and social distance measures.”
Reopen plans
Apartments, log cabins, forest pods and some glamping pods will reopen in Whitemead on April 12, for self-contained households only.
The park shop and the outdoor playground are also open.
At that time, caravans and motorhomes will also become available, but only for self-sufficient caravans and motorhomes.
Water and chemical outlets will be available, but all toilets, showers, washrooms and dishwashing facilities will remain closed until May 17.
The ‘megapods’, bed and breakfast pods and camping area will be available from 17 May at the earliest, as long as the government does not change the ‘roadmap’ before then.
Other facilities, such as the park’s on-site pool, sauna, steam room, spa tubs and gym, are currently expected to reopen on May 17, with social distance restrictions.
Indoor food and drink will also resume on the same date.
