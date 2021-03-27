Men’s Swimming and Diving takes the lead after day three at NCAA Championships





GREENSBORO, NC The # 1 University of Texas Men’s Swimming and Diving team used a trio of second finishes in individual events, scoring huge team points in the 400-yard individual medley and 200-yard freestyle to take the lead after Friday’s third day. the NCAA Championship meets at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Texas comes in on the last day of the line in first place in the team standings with 414 points, 42 for California in second place (372). Florida (282), Georgia (198) and Indiana (158) round out the top five teams. The Longhorns opened Friday’s finals session by scoring 55 points in the 400-meter individual medley based on four qualifying matches in the ‘A’ final. Freshmen Carson Foster led the attack with a second place finish in a time of 3: 38.25, and sophomore Jake Foster placed fifth (3: 40.16). Junior Frying Vines registered sixth place (3: 41.28), and freshman David Johnston Jr. took eighth place (3: 43.06). Senior Alvin Jiang took fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 44.50. Senior Sam Pomajevich added a 10th place with a time of 45.26. Texas added another 46 points in the 200-meter freestyle, thanks to three qualifiers in the ‘A’ Final and one in the ‘B’ Final. Junior Drew Kibler took second place in a personal best of 1: 30.39, just behind Florida’s Kieran Smith (1: 30.10). Senior Jake Sannem placed fourth (1: 32.58), and sophomore Peter Larson took the eighth (1: 33.67). Freshmen Coby carriage claimed 14th place (sixth in the consolation final) in 1: 33.30, after an impressive ninth place in the morning preliminary round at 1: 32.70. Senior John Thomas Larson finished in 26th place (1: 34.44) while he was a junior Daniel Krueger registered a draw for 38th (1: 35.77). Sophomore Caspar Raven took sixth place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 51.62. Forty minutes into his effort in the 100-fly, Jiang returned to the deck and took fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 44.60, number 2 on UT’s all-time top performers list. Senior Chris Staka claimed 10th place (second in the consolation final) in a personal best of 45.23, and senior Austin Katz added a 15th place (seventh in consolation final) at 45.64. Windle, who won the individual title on the 1-meter board on Thursday, took second place on the 3-meter springboard with a six-round score of 484.60 in the final. His final session was highlighted by a score of 96.25 on his fourth dive, a reverse 3 somersault (307c), which scored 9.0 and 9.5 according to judges. Freshmen Noah Duperre , one night after claiming second place behind Windle on the 1-meter board, finished 11th on the 3-meter springboard with a six-round score of 398.55 in the consolation final. Duperre finished ninth in the preliminary round with 375.50 points, less than eight points short of qualifying for eighth and last place in the ‘A’ final. During the consolation finale, Duperre scored a score of 72.00 on his first dive, a back 2 somersault (205b), and a 71.30 on his fifth dive, a 3 forward somersault (107b). Freshmen Brendan McCourt finished in 29th place with a score of 318.70 points in the prelims and sophomore Andrew Harness tied for 31st on 317.30 points. The foursome of Staka, Corbeau, Jiang and Krueger closed Friday’s session with a fifth place in the 200-meter medley relay in a time of 1: 22.56. The Longhorns close the competition at the NCAA Championships on Saturday, March 27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Saturday’s action includes competition in the 1,650-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, platform diving and 400-meter freestyle relay. Prelims begin at 9am CT and finals sessions begin at 5pm CT. All Prelim and Finals sessions will be streamed live on ESPN3. 2021 NCAA Championships team standings after Day 3 (top 10 teams listed) Rank School Points 1. TEXAS 414 2. California 372 3. Florida 282 4. Georgia 198 5. Indiana 158 6. Louisville 150 7. Texas A&M 127 8. State of North Carolina 120 9. Ohio state 108 10. Virginia 102







