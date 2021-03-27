Balanced hasty attack leads Longmeadow football past No. 9 Chicopee Comp, 34-6

EAST LONGMEADOW – Longmeadow football field game stole the show Friday night in a windy 34-6 win over No. 9 Chicopee Comp.

In a game that featured a 21-point burst in the second quarter after a scoreless first, Lancer’s junior running back Luke Szyluk was one of three Longmeadow players to find the end zone via a hasty score.

Szyluk, who put the exclamation mark on his team’s performance with a 56-yard touchdown carry in the last quarter, finished with a pair of scores at 58 yards.

It was a welcome win for the Lancers, who were on the other side of a 33-6 game with the Colts last season.

When I entered the season and was no longer in the rankings, it was real revenge, Szyluk said. We know what we had as a team, we just ran it and these results will continue to come if we keep working and playing as hard as possible.

The last game of the first quarter was an 18-yard gain for Longmeadows Wyatt Tallaksen moving the Lancers within the Chicopee Comp 10-yard line. On the first action after the break, Szyluk worked his way through for a touchdown from six yards to bring the lead to 6-0 in Longmeadow after a blocked extra point attempt.

On Colts’ subsequent possession, quarterback Brennan Fields attempted a pass, but it was knocked down by the wind and then intercepted by Lancer James McLaughlin.

Longmeadow quarterback Colin Hoffman completed his lone pass of the evening a play later, hitting wide receiver Dylan Marino in stride for completing a 63-yard touchdown to take the lead to 14-0 after Hoffman ran in a successful two-point conversion.

Along with Szyluk, senior Anthony Casabianca (58 yards) and Tommy Heap registered hasty touchdowns from six and four yards, respectively. Junior Wyatt Tallaksen led all rushers in yardage with 90 yards on seven tries, followed by 69 yards on four carries for Samuel Mard.

Lancers freshman head coach Tanner Williams praised Szyluk for his two-touchdown performance, as did his other backfield friends.

It’s nice, Luke is one of the best lacrosse players in the area and is an under the radar running back, Williams said. He ran really fast last week, didn’t come in, but was key last week and he clearly has some serious talent.

The offensive line for him played 100 percent better this week, he continued. We still have some room for improvement, but the performance for them enabled Luke and Wyatt Tallaksen and other guys to get some great distances.

Hoffman, who quickly brought up the defeat to Chicopee Comp a year ago, pointed to the compatibility he has with Marino when asked about his only completion of the match.

We were really thinking about revenge and we got it and it felt good, he said. I thought we played really well, we performed and it’s good to get revenge on a good team.

Me and Dylan have been throwing each other since the start of the quarantine and it really paid off tonight. We have a lot of sales, I think we have 10 or 11 for the first two weeks, so it’s huge to take advantage of the sales. It’s really good to get out of here and start 2-0.

The McLaughlins interception was one of three secured by a Longmeadow defense that also recovered a fumble forced by Louis Montanari.

In the final game of the game, the Colts ended the Lancers’ shutout thanks to a hasty touchdown from about four yards by senior Nathan Conde, who scored 44 yards to the ground.

They played hard, we played pretty well last week too, Williams said, referring to his defense.

Agawams was a pretty good soccer team and these guys came and ran down our throats for a while, but we kept them to ourselves, kept making our tackles, and forcing them to steer the field.

Heading into a game on April 1 with No. 4 West Springfield with 64 points in two games, Szyluk credited the teams’ camaraderie for their early-season success.

We were all very close, were a very good team and we play together, he said. Most importantly, playing football is all about doing your assignments and finishing it as a team and we all did that today and that’s why we got the dub.