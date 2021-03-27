Marshall Tennis will face Liberty and the state of West Virginia over the coming weekend





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. The Marshall tennis team (4-5) will host Liberty on Saturday, March 27 and WVSU on Sunday, March 28. Both matches start at 11 a.m. Match information versus freedom Matchday: Saturday, March 27

Competition time: 11 hours

Location: 7827 Tennis Center Huntington, W.Va

LiveStats: https://herdzone.com/news/2021/3/26/womens-tennis-live-stats-marshall-vs-liberty.aspx Match information vs. WVSU Matchday: Sunday, March 28

Competition time: 11 hours

Location: 7827 Tennis Center Huntington, W.Va

LiveStats: https://herdzone.com/news/2021/3/26/womens-tennis-live-stats-marshall-vs-wvsu.aspx DID YOU LOVE? The Herd’s final game resulted in a 5-2 win over Presbyterian College. In the match, Marshall swept the doubles round and won for singles. Anna Smith Liz Stefancic , Gabi Clairotte and Jutte Van Hansewyck they all ran away with victories. Marshall is currently # 8 in the Atlantic Region’s ITA Weekly Rankings and # 62 in ITA’s overall ranking. SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: FREEDOM Liberty is 12-3 in the season and currently leads the ASUN North Division. Liberty’s Esther Lovato received her first national ranking in singles from the ITA on Wednesday. She is currently listed as the country’s No. 123 player in the Oracle / ITA Division I Women’s Singles rankings. SCOUTEN THE OPPONENT: WVSU WVSU is 1-2 in the season with a win over Salem University and dropping games against Davidson and Wingate. WVSU’s Abigail Wild was selected as MEC Player of the Week in early March. SERIES HISTORY Marshall is 5-2 all time against Liberty, with Liberty taking the two most recent games. Marshall is 4-0 against WVSU. PRESENCE INFORMATION OF THE FAN

Within: Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, Marshall’s matches at the 7827 Tennis Center (formerly the Huntington Tennis Club) are closed to the general public. However, live statistics will be available and the access link will be included in every match preview. Outside: Marshall Athletics can accommodate a very limited number of fans during the outdoor tennis match. Fan attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. The fans present are REQUIRED to practice social distancing and ALWAYS wear a mask. NEXT ONE The herd continues its homes against WVU Saturday, April 3 with a start time of 2 p.m. FOLLOW THE #HERDFAMILY For the latest information on Marshall women’s tennis, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @Herd_Tennis, on Facebook at Herd Tennis, and online at HerdZone.com. Download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS or Android to follow all Thundering Herd sports and receive live stats, schedules and free live audio! — HerdZone.com —

