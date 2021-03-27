John Collins’ career-high 38 points lead Hawks past Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) John Collins scored a career-high 38 points to go with 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-108 on Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for the Warriors in their fourth consecutive loss, which also included a 141-119 loss against Sacramento on Thursday-evening. The lost streak corresponds to their longest of the season.

Collins tried to swerve until Thursday’s trade deadline and was happy to stay with Atlanta.

Enormous, he said. Just a huge relief to still be here and just be able to end this year with my boys. We want to do our very best to end the year on a strong note.

The Hawks, who had lost two consecutive times, won on Golden State’s home floor for the first time in eight tries since a 95-79 win on February 25, 2011.

The first thing was to establish our defense, we needed to get our defensive intensity back in this game, said interim coach Nate McMillan.

Trae Young had 21 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Collins shot 14 of 19 with four 3-pointers in his big night for the Hawks.

I thought he had a lot of patience in the mail. We did a good job of attacking and not settling down when we had matchups, McMillan said. He finished well.

Atlanta got a big boost early on from the bank, which had already contributed 17 points three minutes into the second quarter.

The Warriors fought on the defensive end again.

Energy and communication, said rookie Nico Mannion of the issues. I think we fell into a small hole in order not to compete.

Draymond Green, one of about a dozen players and coaches who received the only dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, returned after being detained on Thursday when he woke up feeling ill.

Green didn’t try a shot all night, but had nine assists and still wasn’t feeling well, but he tried to play and I admire him for that, said coach Steve Kerr.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth game in a row with a bruised tailbone that will be re-evaluated early next week. He’s done some work on the field and is making good progress, said Kerr, speaking to his star watch earlier in the day.

Honestly, I think we miss Steph and the confidence he gives the group now, Kerr said.

OUBRE JR. REMAINS

There was a lot of interest from teams that Golden State guard Kelly Oubre Jr. and he stayed in place.

I think our actions spoke to how we see him, said CEO Bob Myers.

While the Warriors would like to re-sign him after this season, Myers can’t predict what those negotiations will look like. Both Myers and Kerr have praised the way Oubre kept his focus on the court and not the speculation as to whether he would be traded.

FANS SOON?

The Warriors are still hoping to welcome fans to Chase Center before the end of the season and will see how the two Bay Area baseball teams operate with their lower capacity outdoor venues when the season kicks off next week.

We hope so. We have had discussions with the city. You see it happening around other arenas in other cities, Myers said. We want to do it safely. “

TIP-INS

Hawks: McMillan said he is a few days away from seeing how complete his Hawks could be with the addition of Lou Williams, but to join Atlanta a day after the Clippers takeover for the departed Rajon Rondo. … F. De’Andre Hunter has some swelling in his surgically repaired right knee and was not comfortable enough to adjust tonight, McMillan said. I think it’s part of the process. Hunter had played the previous two games after missing 23.

Warriors: Myers isn’t ready to guess what Klay Thompson’s minutes and workload might look like next season, or whether he’ll even be ready by Thompson’s opening night, isn’t sure either. He is recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon after missing entire rehab last season from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. But he has a focus I’ve never seen before, Myers said. He’s got a target, and he’s attacking drug addiction treatment. … Golden State has a three game slip at home.

NEXT ONE

Hawks: Play the fifth of a seven-game road trip in Denver on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host Chicago won seven straight in the series overall and seven straight at home Monday night.

