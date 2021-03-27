UNI Football in West Illinois: Live Stream, Scatter Points, 3 Keys to the Game

By Cole Bair, correspondent
CEDAR FALLS – After losing 13-6 to Missouri State last Saturday, No. 17 Northern Iowa (2-3) on Saturday in winless Western Illinois (0-4).
The Leathernecks, who were chosen ninth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason election, started their spring season with a 30-24 loss against the state of Missouri and have since lost to the No. 8 state in South Dakota, No. 3 in the state of North Dakota and Illinois.
WIU averages 276 yards of pass per game and is only 54.3 in a hurry, while opponents score an average of 34.75 points.
With that in mind, here are three keys to UNI against Western Illinois.
1. Pressurize the quarterback
Western Illinois’ run game was awful, so the only way the Leathernecks have moved the ball this season is through the air.
Pressurizing WIU quarterback Connor Sampson – who has been fired nine times this season – feels like the key ingredient in ensuring WIU stays winless. Defensive line coach Bryce Paup could almost completely secure this win for UNI with the rotations and calls he makes for the Panthers’ front four.
2. Free Fomby
With starting quarterback Will McElvain missing his second game in a row this week due to COVID-19 protocols, offensive coordinator Shawn Watson shouldn’t hold back anything with his game plan against WIP so there can be as clear an evaluation of Justin Fomby as possible.
Through 19 career starts, McElvain has a 52 percent completion rate and in his four starts this season he continued to scramble out of pocket when he should have come up instead.
UNI head coach Mark Farley citing Fomby’s 62 percent completion rate and pocket presence multiple times after last week’s loss to Missouri State certainly felt like an indication that McElvain’s status as the starter may not be as secure as most would think.
Coach for the fall
With the playoffs ruled out after last week’s loss, UNI must recognize its new reality and use the remainder of the spring season to evaluate as many players as possible before returning to a traditional fall season in September.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW ADVERTISING
Of course, the goal should remain to win games, but getting snaps for young players who otherwise couldn’t make the difference between making it to the playoffs or not this fall, when injuries – and possibly COVID-19 – return to their home. ugly head up. .
UNI in West Illinois
Where: Hanson Field, Macomb, Ill.
Kick-off: 11:05 am (CT)
Line: UNI -7
TV: none
Live stream: ESPN +
By Cole Bair, correspondent
Give us feedback
We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you found an error or omission in our reporting, please let us know here.
Or if you have a story idea we should look at? Tell us here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit