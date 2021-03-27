UNI Football in West Illinois: Live Stream, Scatter Points, 3 Keys to the Game

CEDAR FALLS – After losing 13-6 to Missouri State last Saturday, No. 17 Northern Iowa (2-3) on Saturday in winless Western Illinois (0-4).

The Leathernecks, who were chosen ninth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason election, started their spring season with a 30-24 loss against the state of Missouri and have since lost to the No. 8 state in South Dakota, No. 3 in the state of North Dakota and Illinois.

WIU averages 276 yards of pass per game and is only 54.3 in a hurry, while opponents score an average of 34.75 points.

With that in mind, here are three keys to UNI against Western Illinois.

1. Pressurize the quarterback

Western Illinois’ run game was awful, so the only way the Leathernecks have moved the ball this season is through the air.

Pressurizing WIU quarterback Connor Sampson – who has been fired nine times this season – feels like the key ingredient in ensuring WIU stays winless. Defensive line coach Bryce Paup could almost completely secure this win for UNI with the rotations and calls he makes for the Panthers’ front four.

2. Free Fomby

With starting quarterback Will McElvain missing his second game in a row this week due to COVID-19 protocols, offensive coordinator Shawn Watson shouldn’t hold back anything with his game plan against WIP so there can be as clear an evaluation of Justin Fomby as possible.

Through 19 career starts, McElvain has a 52 percent completion rate and in his four starts this season he continued to scramble out of pocket when he should have come up instead.

UNI head coach Mark Farley citing Fomby’s 62 percent completion rate and pocket presence multiple times after last week’s loss to Missouri State certainly felt like an indication that McElvain’s status as the starter may not be as secure as most would think.

Coach for the fall

With the playoffs ruled out after last week’s loss, UNI must recognize its new reality and use the remainder of the spring season to evaluate as many players as possible before returning to a traditional fall season in September.

Of course, the goal should remain to win games, but getting snaps for young players who otherwise couldn’t make the difference between making it to the playoffs or not this fall, when injuries – and possibly COVID-19 – return to their home. ugly head up. .

UNI in West Illinois

Where: Hanson Field, Macomb, Ill.

Kick-off: 11:05 am (CT)

Line: UNI -7

TV: none

Live stream: ESPN +