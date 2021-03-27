MHS ‘Stewart Wins in Abilene; Trinity advances 6 to declare





ABILENE – Midland High senior and top-seeded Tyler Stewart defeated Lubbock High’s Harrison Bennett 6-3, 6-4 to win the boys’ singles title at the Abilene High Eagle Tournament on Friday. Stewart finished his second regular season in a row unbeaten in the spring tournament. MHS sophomore Sarah Stewart was the runner-up after falling to Abilene High’s Carly Bontke in the girls’ singles final. Stewart reached the final after defeating Bianca Harris of Arlington Heights 6-7, 6-3, 10-7 in a hard-fought semi-final.

MHS ‘Connor Carriger and Montserrat Salazar won the mixed doubles consolation division after losing a tough first round match. The Bulldogs participated in their last major tournament leading up to the District 2-6A Tennis Tournament from April 14-15 in Wolfforth. TRINITY PROGRESS 6 PLAYERS TO POSITION ARLINGTON – The Trinity tennis team had two entries that won district titles and six players qualified for the state at the TAPPS 1-4A District Tennis Tournament, Thursday and Friday at Arlington Tennis Center. Lady Chargers junior Ellery Baker captured the girls’ singles title on Friday after entering the tournament as the number 1 seed. Trinity sophomore Nithin Reddy and senior Blake Carney teamed up to win the boys’ doubles title after also entering the tournament as the best seed. Sydney Sanz and Britton Butts, both juniors, hit their ticket to stand by finishing second in the girls’ doubles. Sophomore Raj Sukumar completed the Trinity state qualifiers after finishing fourth in the boys’ single. All six Charger tennis players will advance to the TAPPS 4A State Tournament, April 6-7 in Waco. Trinity came second as a team in the district tournament. “The Chargers had great preparation by playing tournaments this spring and that has helped the players build their play and confidence,” said Trinity head coach Janneke Garos. “We look forward to traveling to Waco for the state tournament on April 6-7.”

