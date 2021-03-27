Hockey fans excited to see UND on the ice again

FARGO Scheels Arena may not be the Ralph Englestad Arena, but it looked like a home game as the die-hard fans made the journey south on Interstate 29 to cheer for UND hockey.

UND was number one in the country last March when the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. Just like last year, the University of North Dakota entered the playoffs with only five losses and was number 1 in the country.

“(I’m) Super excited about all the guys coming back and wanting to finish what they started last year,” said UND hockey fan Rick Helling.

UND’s first game Friday, March 26, was the lowest-seeded in the tournament, American International. While they may look easy on paper, many remember the historic upset they caused at the Scheels Arena against St. Cloud two years ago.

“Anything can happen in hockey,” said UND fan Len Olson. “You can play the best you can and still lose the game.”





One difference this year was that most fans had to watch from the bar. The NCAA limits the number of attendees in Scheels to just 1,500 because of the pandemic. The arena seats 5,000.

There was some controversy earlier in the day, when it was announced that the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs would automatically advance to Saturday night’s regional final after Michigan was forced to retire due to a positive coronavirus test in their organization. Some UND fans argued that they should have taken the bye as the only seed.

“It’s tough, but the NCAA has set their criteria and rules, it is what it is, but I’d like to play more than one game in three weeks for the Frozen Four,” said Doug Iverson, resident of Grand Forks.