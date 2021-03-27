Mavs lose to Pacers, 109-94, as Doncic sits with a tight lower back

That laser-like focus usually associated with the Dallas Mavericks when Luka Doncic is on the pitch just wasn’t there Friday night against the Indiana Pacers. That’s because Doncic was not in court.

With Doncic putting out this game with a tight low back, the Mavs just didn’t have what it took to beat the Indiana Pacers. So, after 22 points and 15 rebounds from Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers were able to take control of the game in the second quarter and race to a 109-94 victory over the Mavs at the American Airlines Center.

With the loss, the Mavs were dropped to 23-20 at the start of Saturday’s game in New Orleans, while Indiana raised his record to 21-23.

Part of the reason the Mavs only delivered 17 assists and were only 8 out of 35 from the 3-point range was due to the absence of Doncic. In other words, the Mavs eight made 3-pointers, the same amount Doncic put in during last Sunday’s win in Portland.

See, he’s an MVP candidate, so you’re going to miss someone like that in many ways, Coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic. But we had enough talent and guys available tonight to win this game. We just didn’t run the way we had to.

We didn’t defend well, we didn’t prioritize defense in the first half. We did the second half. We have made a lot of progress, but it was too late.

The Mavs were also without the two players JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli – they had acquired early Friday in trading with the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick is suffering from right heel pain and Melli is not yet with the Mavs.

Asked if the Mavs looked good against the Pacers and the shots just didn’t fall, security guard Tim Hardaway Jr said: I would say that. A little bit of that and a little bit of them do a great job of getting it out. Even though we have scored the ball, they take it out and put it back on us right away.

You have to give them credit for not settling down, for attacking and firing open shots. (Euless Trinity high school product) Myles Turner, he played great, he did an incredible job on the defensive side of getting (seven) blocked shots. The (three) threes we made were big and the blocked shots were huge to them, so he definitely made his presence felt when he got home.

The Mavs only trailed 31-29 after the first quarter. But the Pacers built a 61-48 lead at pause and a 17-point 69-52 lead with 9:41 left in the third quarter as they took advantage of the fact that the Mavs just couldn’t establish a consistent offensive rhythm.

The third quarter was much better, Carlisle said. We were defensive in the ball, we had leverage defensively, we created some covers and some missed shots and then the ball started to move very well. We had cut it down to four at one point and then they hit another sprint.

It’s the story of the importance of a strong start. Even if you’re not necessarily in charge at halftime, it’s hard to get in there with a 13-point deficit because you’re just digging, digging, digging, all the way.

Kristaps Porzingis held up the Mavs in the beginning with 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter. By half time Porzingis had already accumulated 15 points and 13 rebounds.

That is the first time in Porzingis’s career that he has pumped a double-double in the first half of a match. And the 13 rebounds are the most he’s ever grabbed in a half in his career.

Overall, Porzingis collected 31 points and 18 rebounds in the career high, while he was 12 of 28 off the field in a season-high 38 minutes. The 28 field goal attempts are equal for the most hes ever in a match. He also had 28 field goal attempts in a December 22, 2017 game against Detroit and a March 4, 2020 game against the Pelicans.

I just wanted to play my game, be aggressive, but also get everyone involved and make sure we play good basketball, Porzingis said. Tonight I had the feeling that so many little things were not going our way and of course there are always things that you can do better as a team.

But I feel like all those rebounds, those long bounces from their missed shots weren’t going our way at all, and the game was just a tough fight. We felt we had our good times, but overall it was a difficult one and it is certainly one we can look back on and learn some things from.

The Pacers, who got 22 points and six rebounds from Malcolm Brogdon, certainly taught the Mavs a thing or two as they built their lead to a whopping 21 points in the fourth quarter. Indiana shot 43.7 percent of the field, doing 20 of their 47 tries from outside the 3-point arc, scoring at least 27 points in each quarter, but the third when they scored 21 points.

Our goal, of course, is to keep a team at 25 (points per quarter), but we didn’t manage to do that, but we were able to stay closer and in range to take the lead, said Hardaway, who Scored 16 points. I believe it was the second quarter, the second unit.

I am proud of our second unit. Even though I wasn’t there I felt like I needed to be more involved in that part of the game. Those are my boys and I just have to do better the next game.

The Mavs clearly hope to do better against the Pelicans. They also have another hope on their wish list.

Hopefully Luka can play tomorrow night, Carlisle said. We will see. If not, it will be the next man again.

Twitter: @DwainPrice