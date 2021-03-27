Hingham football loses rescheduled game to Fitchburg

HINGHAM – Maybe these guys should just play against each other every week for the rest of the Fall 2 season.

Sure, it would add a lot of miles on the school buses. But think about the drama.

The Hingham and Fitchburg football teams each lost their planned opponent this week – more on that in a minute – but in the spirit of this school year with the necessary punches, they looked around and found each other as unlikely (distant) replacements.

And wouldn’t you know, Plan B turned into an instant classic.

Hingham came out on the short side on Friday, 35-28, but the game was a roller coaster of emotions and was only decided during the last action. On the fourth and 11th of the Fitchburg 14, Harbormen junior quarterback Dylan Pierce’s throw sailed to Cooper Estes in the rear right corner of the end zone just out of range as time passed.

Disappointing. But better than sitting at home for a day.

“Obviously you’d like to have a dominant win,” said Pierce, “but when you look back, it’s those tight, tight matches that you’re going to remember. Moments like that are what we all live for. is what we pretend to do in the backyard. “

In the backyard you can of course keep repeating the last game of the game until it works in your favor. Hingham did not get a do-over, so the Harborms (1-1) were denied a second comeback in a row to start the season. Hingham, who lost his Week 1 game against Marshfield due to COVID-19 protocols, dug out a 10-0 gap last week to beat Plymouth North 14-10 late. The Harborms trailed 13-0 in this one, but stormed back to take a 21-20 and 28-27 lead in the second half before falling short.

“It was a fun game,” admitted Hingham coach Mark Nutley. “But I don’t like close games. That’s two weeks in a row, a little too close for comfort.”

Hingham was originally supposed to play at Duxbury, of course, but that match was dropped mid-week when the Green Dragons – long the gold standard in the PatriotLeague – found themselves in a scandal for the team’s use of anti-Semitic language in their play. calling system. Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron was fired and it is unclear whether Duxbury will play again this season.

Considering that the Dragons had eliminated Hingham in the playoffs each of the past three years, the Harborms were sorry the showdown was canceled.

Lake:Duxbury fires head soccer coach over anti-Semitic play calls

“That’s the only game you dream of (winning) every year,” said Pierce. “What’s going on with (them) is really tragic. We wanted to get the chance to play them, but we understand.”

Hingham’s athletic director Jim Quatromoni said, “I think for that particular match it is best that we pause and let (Duxbury) handle some of the things they are dealing with. And at the same time, it has to be a lesson that we all have to deal with. have learned to just look inward and just try to be better. “

Fitchburg stepped into the void. The Red Raiders’ 139th meeting with Leominster was also dropped due to COVID-19 protocols, so freshman coach Greg Graham piled his kids on a pair of buses for a late two-hour road trip announcement.

He was richly rewarded for the inconvenience the Raiders pounded 434 rushing yards, thanks to what he calls the ‘three-headed monster’ of running backs Anthony Oquendo (19 carriers, 189 yards, TD) and Devon Barisano (12-153, 3). TDs) and quarterback Montgomery Graham (9-92, plus an 18-yard TD pass).

“Anything can happen in these times,” said GregGraham of the rescheduling. “You just have to be able to regroup and go out and do what we love to do and hopefully you will have a great result. (The trip was) well worth it.”

Fitchburg looked dominant early on, coughed up the lead twice, but got it back for good on Barisano’s last TD of the day (a 17-meter run) and the subsequent 2-point conversion run with 7:43 left.

“Have fun, have excitement,” said GregGraham. Obviously, it’s a bit nerve-wracking here and there. That’s what football is all about. You’re going to fight setbacks and it’s about how you react to it. ‘

Hingham responded well to the early deficit after Graham’s 18-yard pass to Darnell Thomas and Oquendo’s 1-yard run took the visitors 13-0 after a quarter.

A failed Fitchburg punt led to a 17-yard Hingham scoring drive that ended Patrick Petrillo (18 carries for 48 yards) with a 4-yard TD run. Matt Lahiff’s PAT made it 13-7.

Barisano’s 22-yard TD run restored Fitchburg’s lead by two scores, but Hingham took it within 20-14 at half time on Will Griffin’s 2-yard TD run.

The Harborms took their first lead, 21-20, when Pierce (13 of 29 passing for 133 yards) found Lahiff (5 catches for 93 yards) all alone for a 17-yard score four minutes in the third quarter.

Barisano’s 18-yard run hurled the advantage back to Fitchburg, 27-21, but Hingham answered again when Cian Nicholas (3 carriers for 40 yards) shot in from 7 yards for a 28-27 lead with 9:50 left.

Fitchburg’s answer – a 52-yard drive with four plays, capped by Barisano’s 17-yard run and conversion to make it 35-28.

The Raiders were about to kill the clock, but Hingham’s defense strengthened, forcing a turnover on downs on their own 25 with 62 seconds to go.

Pierce orchestrated a smooth ride on which he was 4th of 8th for 56 yards with the grand completion a 31-yarder to Lahiff along the right sideline.

“That was a big catch for us,” Nutley said.

“Frankly, Matt has improved a lot from last year,” said Pierce. “He’s been even better than I thought he would be, especially when he went upstairs and got those contested jumping balls, which (is a skill) we haven’t had in a while.”

Estes couldn’t bring in the final pass, but he had a big impact with six carriers for 43 yards and three receptions for 20 yards. He also threw a 26-yard pass to Lahiff on a trick play.

“It’s absolutely fun having Cooper on the field,” said Pierce. “He’s one of those guys who when everything goes to hell, you go, ‘Where’s 22?’ and he can usually play a play. “

Hingham fell short, but Nutley thinks the Harborms could build on the fighting spirit they showed for the last three quarters. Hingham will play against Silver Lake next Thursday.

“They’re physical, they brought it,” Nutley said of Fitchburg, “and we fought them to the last second. So yeah, we definitely have momentum on Thursday. I said to the guys, ‘Short week. “Have to go after it. Nobody gets hurt, nobody gets sick. Be ready to go on Monday.”