Men’s Tennis Falters, Women’s Tennis Clears Cougars





Taube Family Tennis Center was busy on Friday when men’s tennis (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) hosted No. 5 TCU (10-5, 0-0 Big 12) while No. 35 women’s tennis (7-0, 4 -0 Pac-12) hosts No. 47 Washington State (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12). The women’s team continued its undefeated season by beating the Cougars 6-1, but the men’s side continued to struggle with ranked opponents, falling 4-1 to the Horned Frogs. TCU jumped to a 1-0 lead after winning two of the three doubles sets, meaning the Cardinal would have to take victories in four of the six singles matches to secure the win. After each player finished their first set, Stanford was able to find only three players with the advantage. Real freshman Tristian Boyer, who played on the third field, came closest to the Cardinals’ victory on the fourth opening set. His opponent, TCUs Sander Jong, needed all 13 games in the first set to beat Boyer. The freshman would have taken the first set himself, but he missed easy shots while playing close to the net, causing Boyer to lose the final game and drop the first set 7-6. Boyers’ game was suspended in the third set as TCU took victories on lanes one, five and six to end the game 4-1. True freshman Arthur Fery earned the lone point for his squad when his opponent retired in the second set. The women’s team did better in the start against Washington state. Despite the Cougars’ attacks close to the net, senior Michaela Gordon and junior Niluka Madurawe held on steadfast to win their doubles set 6-3. They were joined by a 6-2 set victory from junior Sara Choy and fifth-year Emma Higuchi to give the Cardinal a 1-0 lead. The Cougars only enjoyed an advantage in their handshake game and on lane five, where senior Janice Shin lost her first set 6-7. Every other player in the women’s team won her match in straight sets. Despite cheers from her teammates and cheers from the synchronized swimming competition at the adjacent Avery Aquatics Center, Shin fell in the second set to give the Cardinal their only loss in the 6-1 victory. The women’s team returns on Saturday to take on No. 49 Washington (9-5, 1-4 Pac-12), while the men’s team will take to the field on Sunday against Utah (11-7, 1-3 Pac-12) . ).

