A story of triumph, resilience and success in the shadow of apartheid

Cape Town – His story is one of triumph, resilience of hardship and success.

Andre Alexander recently published his autobiography, called The turning point, that describes how to survive and cope with apartheid while still excelling in sports.

Alexander aspired to become a champion in every sport in which he participated. His willpower to overcome hurdles, hurdles and injuries and the support of his family made him the person he is today.

Alexander, who grew up in Crawford but now resides in Oudtshoorn, played a number of sports including hockey, track and field and table tennis, but excelled at baseball and football. He received his South African baseball color in 1988 and played for the former PSL team Santos FC in 1993.

Alexander, who is the sports coordinator / athlete support for the Eden District Academy of Sport, said: My story captures the essence of living in those dark days. Playing barefoot in the park and not getting my first pair of football boots until age 12. Olympic multi studs with orange stripes and green laces, only to get it stolen on my first tour to Port Elizabeth with the board of the Cape Town Football Association team.

Andre Alexander recently published his autobiography called The Turning Point. DELIVERED

Walking home from school during those cold, rainy winter afternoons and having to take off your shoes and socks 100 yards from your gate because the roads are flooded at knee height. This was because there were no drainage and / or asphalt roads.

Enjoy the journey with me as I take you through the years of little or too much food, joy, sorrow, goals, record breaking glory days, disappointments and ultimately a breakthrough in my life. My disappointment is and was God’s appointment, he said.

Alexander contemplated writing his autobiography in 2008 after being encouraged by Nigerian pastor Femi Emmanuel during his visit to ambassadors in the Sport Leadership Conference ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He said his comment was that every young person should read his autobiography because it had a lot of value and learning opportunities.

I believe my autobiography would help people as it describes my growing up (in Cape Town) during the dark days of apartheid. Rather than opting for drugs, alcohol and a gangster lifestyle, I opted for sports. Baseball and football helped shape my character and make good life choices through sports.

I believe every younger needs mentors and local sports heroes that they can identify with. They must mimic the choices that made us achieve what we did through pure hard work and following our past heroes.

My belief in God, my beautiful family, dog and being able to serve our local athletes in elite sports and working with the youth keeps me motivated, he added.

His wife, Mandy, said: I love that it took Covid-19 to force him to sit down and finish his autobiography that he started writing a few years ago. I loved editing it because it brought back so many great memories. I think an autobiography does that to you and Andre’s is no exception.

I have been with him most of the trip, from track and field in school to soccer, baseball and finally softball, and I remembered so many memories with him. Some really great experiences and long lasting friendships.

