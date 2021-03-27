Sports
Phillies officials are nearing the final selection decisions in the bullpen, outfield
The Phillies took a step toward finalizing their opening day roster on Friday afternoon when they notified two players that they would join the club, send another to the minors, and allocate another free agency.
Reliever Brandon Kintzler and reserve outfielder Matt Joyce were both told they would make the 26-man roster. Both had come to camp on minor league contracts. They will have to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of the season opener on Thursday against Atlanta.
Pitcher Spencer Howard, who was delayed by a sore back in camp, was sent to the minors, and left-wing reliever Tony Watson, who had been in camp on a minor league deal, was released when it became clear he wouldn’t. make the club.
With three days to go in Florida, the Phillies have only a few selection decisions left in the bullpen, outfield, and bench.
Four relievers compete for three remaining spots in the bullpen. They are left-handed JoJo Romero and right-handed Sam Coonrod, David Hale and Vince Velasquez.
Jerking off Watson, 35, could open the door for Romero, 24, to make the club second. Watson would have made $ 3 million if he made the club. Romero, who allowed only one run in 7 2/3 innings this spring, will earn the minimum of $ 570,500.
For a team with payrolls expected to rise above $ 200 million, the savings provide financial flexibility that can come in handy at the trade deadline.
However, Watson has a strong track record in the Dutch big league. Time will tell if the Phillies will eventually regret their decision not to keep him.
I think Tony had a pretty good camp and I don’t think he’s done throwing in the big leagues in any way, said manager Joe Girardi. We thought that with some of the guys we have, some of the guys getting left-handers really good and wanting some flexibility in our bullpen, we thought (not keeping Watson) was the right move to make.
If we decide to take two left-handers, we have JoJo we can take, and if we don’t, we feel good about some of our right-handers who can leave left-handers.
Velasquez was delayed late in camp due to an oblique injury. Girardi said he would like to see him again for the post-game camp stoppages on Monday. There are basically three ways it could go with Velasquez: He could make the team, which would guarantee his $ 4 million salary, as a man who can provide that height in the bullpen. He could be traded. Or he can be released, leaving the team on the hook for about a quarter of his salary.
Hale has no options for the minor league. Coonrod can be sent to the minors so that the Phils have some flexibility with him.
Kintzler will make $ 3 million. The 36-year old righthanded man was an All-Star for Minnesota in 2017 and finished second in the National League with 12 saves when he pitched for Miami last season.
Girardi was not ready to give Kintzler a permanent role.
He can pitch anywhere, Girardi said. As we decide the last few pieces in the bullpen, I’ll try to determine some of the roles. Kintz is a nice piece to have because it’s closed and it’s set up. In terms of flexibility with who to pitch when, or if a guy is down that day, Kintz gives us a lot of that.
Howard pitched only three innings in the Grapefruit League. He remains important in the starting pitching photo of Phillies and the team needs a contribution from him this season.
We chose to go on the conservative side and make sure he’s ready when he comes, Girardi said.
The middle field task and the composition of the bank could go right to the wire. Roman Quinn could lead the midfield track ahead of Odubel Herrea, who has stepped down after a hot start in camp. Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley are external candidates. Both have minor league options that can be used.
Utility Brad Miller has ramped up his activity after missing time with an oblique load. His viability for the opening day squad won’t be known until he gets some at-bat this weekend. Ronald Torreyes, non-roster, stays with the club and gets plenty of playing time in the infield. He could end up in the club if Miller isn’t ready and the team can make up space on the 40-strong squad.
I think most of our decisions will be made on Sunday, Girardi said.
