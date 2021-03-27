Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19 | Cricket News







The 47-year-old recently starred in

“I tested positive today after mild symptoms. Everyone else at home tested negative. I quarantined myself at home and follow all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter. NEW DELHI: Legendary batsman and former skipper from India Sachin Tendulkar Tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.The 47-year-old recently starred in Road Safety World Series in Raipur revealed that he has mild symptoms.“I tested positive today after mild symptoms. Everyone else at home tested negative. I quarantined myself at home and follow all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Tendulkar said in a statement on Twitter. The recently concluded World Series in which Tendulkar led India Legends also featured former players from England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Tendulkar, in the T20 series, captained India to win the title.

Crowds were also allowed to watch the games.

Sachin, the highest points scorer of all time in both test games and one-day internationals, retired in 2013 after playing 200 tests in which he scored 15,921 points.

He scored a further 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs, reaching 100 centuries in both formats.

India reported 62,258 new infections on Saturday, the highest number since October, with a total of 11.91 million.

Tendulkar lives in Mumbai, the capital of the western Indian state of Maharashtra, which has been hit hardest by a resurgence of the cases.

Maharashtra saw infections steadily increase, registering a record high of 36,902 new cases on Friday, with Indian commercial capital Mumbai also reporting a record 5,515 cases.

