No. 15 USC Mens Tennis Takes Rare Loss at No. 19 Arizona





Men’s tennis | March 26, 2021 TUCSON, ARIZ. The USC # 15 men’s tennis team suffered a rare defeat to Arizona in a 4-3 defeat to the # 19 Wildcats in Tucson today. The loss marks a 15-game win streak for USC against Arizona, which last defeated the Trojans in another 4-3 decision in Tucson in 2006. USC goes to 13-5 overall and to 1-1 in Pac-12 plays with th loss. Today USC had the first word in a 6-2 double win of # 2 Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith in the number 1 spot. Arizona would win tiebreaker on courts three and two thereafter, putting USC out in a 1-0 hole that singles. The Wildcats would advance 2-0 after Alejandro Requant’s 6-0, 6-3 victory Mor Bulis on lane four, only to see the Trojans return to the lead after a string of three singles wins. Bradley Frye took a 6-4, 6-4 win on track three over Filip Malbasic to score USC’s first run of the day, then # 26 Daniel Cukierman even pulled things off with a 6-2, 7-5 victory on track one over # 58 Jonas ZIverts. With three setters racing on the remaining runways, Jake Sands took a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 comeback on lane six over Nick Lagaev to pull USC ahead 3-2. But the Wildcats weren’t ready yet. On track two, Arizona’s # 30 Gustav Strom topped # 14 Riley Smith 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 to snap things 3-3, then Carloa Hassey came through with the clincher for the hosts to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 decider over USC’s # 122 Louis Weststrate Next, USC seeks some redemption on its Pac-12 road trip through Arizona. The Trojans visit Arizona State in Tempe Sunday (March 28) at 1:00 p.m. PT 17. # 19 Arizona 4, # 15 USC 3 March 26, 2021 | Tucson, Ariz.

DOUBLE (1) # 2Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) def.Ziverts / Malbasic (ARIZ) – 6-2

(2) # 74Hassey / Reguant (ARIZ) beats. Sands / Weststrate (USC) – 7-6 (1)

(3) Middleton / Horwood (ARIZ) def.Holt / Frye (USC) – 7-6 (6)

Order of arrival: 1, 3, 2 Arizona wins double point.

SINGLES (1) # 26 Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. # 59 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) – 6-2, 7-5

(2) # 30 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) beats. # 14 Riley Smith (USC) – 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3

(3) Bradley Frye (USC) def. Filip Malbasic (ARIZ) – 6-3, 6-4

(4) Alejandro Reguant (ARIZ) defeats. Mor Bulis (USC) – 6-0, 6-3

(5) Carlos Hassey (ARIZ) defeats. # 122 Louis Weststrate (USC) – 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 *

(6) Jake Sands (USC) def. Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) – 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

Order of finishing: 4, 3, 1, 6, 2, 5 *

