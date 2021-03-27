NCAA Hockey: No. 1 North Dakota University Uses Strong First Period to Beat No. 4 AIC in Midwest Regional Semi

The University of North Dakota’s top-seeded men’s ice hockey team proved why it leads the nation in Friday’s scoring, as it scored four goals in the first eight minutes. Behind the early offensive wave, the Fighting Hawks defeated No. 4 American International College, 5-1, during the Midwest Regional Semifinal at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND.

We fought to the end, said Yellow Jackets coach Eric Lang. I couldn’t be more proud of what these guys have done. They’ve missed weddings, funerals, Thanksgiving, Christmas this season, among others.

But in the end I’m as proud as you can be after losing 5-1.

After the University of Michigan forfeited its previous matchup due to COVID-19 protocols, the Fighting Hawks (22-5-1) will now compete for a spot in the Frozen Four against two-time defending champions Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday March. 27, back at Scheels Arena at 7.30pm

I would like to congratulate Eric Lang and his American International Yellow Jackets on an excellent season and a well-played game tonight, said North Dakota coach Brad Berry. I have the utmost respect for him and his program for what they have been doing over the years. Looking ahead, the Bull Dogs are a good team and we haven’t seen them since the pod.

It’s one of those things that you prepare well for tomorrow and dial in on what we need to do. Tonight we would rest, relax and have all our energy for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets closed another memorable season 15-4-0. AIC also says goodbye to seven seniors: Jeff Baum, Oskar Stromberg, Brennan Kapcheck, Tobias Fladeby, Stefano Durante, Justin Young and Chris Dodero.

It was great that the NCAA gave these seniors a chance to come back, Lang said of his upperclassmen. Kapcheck will most likely sign an NHL contract, and five of our other seniors want to come back to the city of Springfield wearing our AIC jerseys on their chests.

That’s a true testament to our program, because we want them to come back too.

North Dakota got on the board early after earning its first power play attempt when Yellow Jacket Parker Revering was called up for interference. AIC, which has one of the best penalty-killing units in the country, kept things interesting by blocking multiple shot attempts.

The Fighting Hawks broke through, however, when Jasper Weatherby maneuvered past Kapcheck to put his team on the board with a rebounder when the penalty ended. The attack was not over yet, as Weatherby intercepted a pass from Nico Sommerville at the blue line and quickly doubled North Dakota’s lead to 2-0 on his second goal of the game with 8:06 remaining in the first period.

One of our concerns was that those who stay calm would win the hockey game, Lang said of his team’s mindset after the early backlog. We knew we would have to ride the roller coaster a bit and endure some storms. For a moment the crowd bothered us a bit, because that was the first time we heard that kind of noise.

But give credit to our boys, because we didn’t seem out of place during the second and third periods.

With both teams moving back and forth late in the period, the Fighting Hawks regained possession and began looking for an open shooter along the perimeter. Seconds later, Grant Mismash took advantage of a low screen from teammate Shane Pinto.

To sweeten things up, Riese Gaber got in touch with Collin Adams on a leading pass on his way to a poler that beat AIC goalkeeper Stefano Durante off the top to give North Dakota a 4-0 kiss on the opening hiatus. The goal was Collins 12th of the year, while Gabe Bast and Gaber earned assists during the play.

The crowd may have influenced tonight’s game, Kapcheck said. Although there was noise in the building I didn’t think about it. We focused on our game and tried to scribble through each other.

After Durante (nine saves) gave up four goals in the first period, Lang replaced him with Jake Kucharski, who stopped 18 of the 19 shots in the second and third frames.

Jake (Kucharski) is a brilliant and talented goalkeeper, said Freshman Lang. He gave us the chance to fight, scratch and claw back into the game.

After going 0-for-2 on their opening attempts, the Yellow Jackets got another chance when Fighting Hawk Brendan Budy was called for hooking late in the second. Despite a last-second shot from Elijiah Barriga, AIC still trailed North Dakota with four entering the hiatus.

“It’s a big deal,” Berry said of saving goalkeeper Adam Scheels in the second period. If you give up a goal late in the period, especially in the second period when they had some power play opportunities. That’s an impulse builder entering the third. We’ve seen that game a few times where Scheeler made a few glove saves to help us avoid giving up on that goal.

Sometimes your goalkeeper is your best penalty killer. And in that case, Scheeler was too.

Tobias Fladeby’s late power play netter helped the Yellow Jackets avoid a shutout, but Adams countered with his second goal of the game to seal the four-goal win. In the net, Scheel made a game-high 24 saves for the Fighting Hawks.

During his last game as Yellow Jacket, Kapcheck noted that he was proud of how the team has redeveloped its identity over the past four years.

Most important are the culture changes around the team, he said. When I first started freshman year, most of the guys got off the ice after practice. And now 75% of them arrive early or stay after so we can remain a competitive NCAA hockey team.

Despite the result, Lang remains enthusiastic about the future of AICs.

Our program expects that every game we play we can win, he said. I don’t think our guys were overwhelmed at the time. We ran into a good team from North Dakota. The moral victory days for our program are over because the goal was to get out of this region. There are no setbacks from our boys.

As a coach, you look at things through a broad lens, because we knew what we were dealing with, and this was the best team I’ve seen in 10 years.