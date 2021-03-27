Connect with us

Sports

Table tennis boss adamant sport still emerging

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


March 27, 2021 The big scores |

Table tennis boss adamant sport still emerging

Charles Bellot, Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA). (Observer media photo)

By Neto Baptiste

Table tennis in Antigua and Barbuda is alive and well despite the many challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to the president of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA), Charles Bellot, who said limited sessions are still being held at the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center.

I make sure that I invest at least 15 hours a week in training those people. We have a cadre of about 10 or 12 young people at Multipurpose, so because of the online schooling, some can come in the morning and some in the evening, so the minimum number of hours set each week is 15, he said.

The table tennis boards provide a natural spacing and we implement things like one layer per side so that I stay on one side [of the board] and they stay on the other side with a maximum of four to five players at a time and we clear the gear, so the usual, he added.

Inactive for some time prior to 2018, the sport experienced a resurgence that same year with Bellott’s promise to reach 500 players in 500 days while the body went through a massive recruitment drive.

However, according to the president, he managed to convince just over half of the 500 individuals to try the sport, but he couldn’t persuade them all to join the association.

We got to 267 [players] but where the failure was is we didn’t let them enroll in terms of joining so that was the problem but we got to 267 and it was good but I burned out very quickly because I used to go to the Academy went [St. Josephs Academy], the Antigua Grammar School, so I had to quit active work, he said.

Bellot was unable to say when the body could hold its first game.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: