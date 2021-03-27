Table tennis boss adamant sport still emerging

By Neto Baptiste

Table tennis in Antigua and Barbuda is alive and well despite the many challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This is according to the president of the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association (ABTTA), Charles Bellot, who said limited sessions are still being held at the Multipurpose & Exhibition Cultural Center.

I make sure that I invest at least 15 hours a week in training those people. We have a cadre of about 10 or 12 young people at Multipurpose, so because of the online schooling, some can come in the morning and some in the evening, so the minimum number of hours set each week is 15, he said.

The table tennis boards provide a natural spacing and we implement things like one layer per side so that I stay on one side [of the board] and they stay on the other side with a maximum of four to five players at a time and we clear the gear, so the usual, he added.

Inactive for some time prior to 2018, the sport experienced a resurgence that same year with Bellott’s promise to reach 500 players in 500 days while the body went through a massive recruitment drive.

However, according to the president, he managed to convince just over half of the 500 individuals to try the sport, but he couldn’t persuade them all to join the association.

We got to 267 [players] but where the failure was is we didn’t let them enroll in terms of joining so that was the problem but we got to 267 and it was good but I burned out very quickly because I used to go to the Academy went [St. Josephs Academy], the Antigua Grammar School, so I had to quit active work, he said.

Bellot was unable to say when the body could hold its first game.