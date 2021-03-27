Irish Top NC State 6-5 in Series Opener





NOTRE DAME, Ind. Notre Dame (14-8, 7-6 ACC) defeated ACC enemy NC State (14-9, 10-9 ACC) 6-5 in the series opener Friday night after a complete game from junior pitcher Payton Tidd, who improves to 7 – 4 on the season, and whose home run decided the victory for Notre Dame. The Irish had eight hits all evening, including a two-run homer by Tidd that turned out to score the deciding run in the game. Notre Dame remained stable throughout the game, scoring at least once in four of the six innings they batted. Junior Emma Clark, graduate student Katie Marino, sophomore Leea Hanks and graduate student Chelseaa Purcell each made RBI Friday in addition to Tidd. In the circle, Tidd struckout a total of four batters throughout the game, walking only two in 7.0 innings. She gave up three earned runs and posted an 1.82 ERA that night. HOW IT HAPPENED Tidd started strongly by striking out the first batter. After the second batter reached base and advanced to second base on an error, NC State scored on another error. Tidd was able to leave the runner behind and limit the scoring when the Irish moved up and hit 1-0. Senior Abby Sweet doubled as leadoff hitter, expanding her on-base streak to a whopping 40 games. Sweet reached third base and got home on a Marino-single to tie the score at 1-1. NC State was okay in the second, thanks in part to two Tidd strikeouts. In the bottom of the second, Hanks delivered a leadoff triple, and sophomore Brooke Marquez later reached on an NC State-error and Hanks scored. The Irish were unable to score more runs in the second and headed the third 2-1. Both teams went scoreless in the third, and NC State led off the fourth with a solo homerun to tie the score. Tidd and the Irish reacted with three consecutive outs and went to the plate. Purcell led off for Notre Dame with a single and Marquez delivered a sac-bunt to advance her to second base. Sweet followed with a single, as Purcell beat the throw to third base. With two on base, Clark singled and Purcell scored. Clark was then caught between the bases in a pickle, and Sweet made the home team safe, as the inning ended with Notre Dame leading 4-2. In the fifth, with a runner on second base, NC State delivered an RBI-single to put away the Irish lead en route to the bottom of the inning, 4-3. Notre Dame reacted, as after freshman Karina Gaskins walked and junior Shelby Grimm came in to pinch, Tidd went to the yard to score two runs, her third homerun of the season. The Irish went into the sixth inning 6-3. After the lead-off hitter of Wolfpacks reached on an error, NC State homered to score two, but the Irish limited the score to that game and retired the next three batters. The Irish were unable to reach base in the sixth and entered the seventh with a 6-5 lead. While NC State led off with a double, Marquez fielded the next ball for a groundout. With a shallow pop-up, Marino made an impressive grip on her knees and passed the ball in second place to Marquez to catch the runner off base in a double play, which kept the 6-5 victory. NEXT ONE The two teams will return to Melissa Cook Stadium for a doubleheader, starting at Noon ET on Saturday, followed by the second game. Originally scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET, the schedule was adjusted to account for the expected bad weather. Both games are broadcast on ACC Network Extra.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos