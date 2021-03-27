Sports
Corning Cardinals Hold Off Las Plumas Thunderbirds In Football Opener – Red Bluff Daily News
CORNING Alfonso Munoz’s 60-yard run to the end zone on the first game of scrimmage to start the second half set the spark for the Corning High football team.
After a stagnant first half plagued by penalties from both teams, it was the host nation Cardinals who held back a late wave from a visit to Las Plumas High 27-20 Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
The game, which included three lead changes in the second half, served as the official spring football season opener for both teams.
Las Plumas scored his first touchdown of the evening in the first fifteen minutes.
Junior Kyle Brown set up the scoring game after breaking down for a 19-yard run to convert to third and 2 to get to the Cardinals 4.
Senior Brennan Brockman then started the middle for a Thunderbirds touchdown at the end of the first quarter.
A second quarter full of false starts, offside and personal foul penalties kept both teams from developing any rhythm.
Cornings Junior Solorio recovered an LP fumble at 9:56 am. The Cardinals would be stopped in fourth place and close to the LP 22, but an unsportsmanlike flag after the game on the Thunderbirds resulted in an automatic first down for Corning.
Within the LP 5, a Corning fumble that trickled into the end zone was salvaged by LPs Riley Roullett. But the Thunderbirds failed to take advantage of the subsequent drive and were forced to pedal.
In third and long range, Cardinals gave quarterback Caelan Maeder a pass to Solorio for a 16-yard gain.
Isidro Barajas broke off for a 14-yard run to help set up Dalton McFalls 3-yard touchdown run. However, a failed PAT kept LP at the front 7-6 at half time.
The start to the third quarter was highlighted by Munoz’s 60-yard touchdown run, which snaked the lead to Corning’s sideline 12-7.
Later in the quarter, Nico Garcia scrambled to find Gustavo Alfaro making the falling catch at the Thunderbirds 1-yard line. Angel Diaz would cover the drive with a score of 1 yard to push Corning forward 19-7.
The Thunderbirds started to gain momentum late in the third quarter.
Eric Ayala rushed through the left for a 63-yard run and set up a 2-yard carry for a touchdown to narrow Corning’s lead 19-14.
The following drive resulted in a fumble by the Cardinals that was recovered by LP.
Thunderbirds quarterback Roullett threw a pass to Brockman who took to the goal line for a 64-yard win. Brockman hit in a 1-yard touchdown to swing the lead back to LP 20-19 with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Corning’s Nick Brown scored the 1-yard touchdown to end a drive marked by a 14-yard win from McFall, which allowed the hosts to lead 27-20 with 9:18 to go.
LP’s next ride would end in a costly fumble. However, the Thunderbirds still had a chance late in the game.
Fourth on the LP 7 ended an incomplete pass with sales on downs for Corning. LP took over with 3:25 over.
Eric Ayala broke off for a 14-yard win, then Roullett found Talon Gramps who flied 20 yards to get closer to Corning.
However, a fumble at the Cardinals 36 was repaired by Corning with less than a minute to go, allowing the Cardinals to take their home opener.
The score
Corning 27, The Feathers 20
Following: Corning in Chico, 7:30 pm, April 2; Orland in Las Plumas, 7.30pm, April 2.
