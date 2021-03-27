The Carmel High School tennis players help the junior team move up to nationality. • Current Publishing





For Leila Antony, senior tennis player at Carmel High School, the years of friendship and dedication finally paid off. The five of us grew up playing together, Antony said of her USTA junior tennis team. Since we were about 8 we were put into classes and hung out together. With this our bond as a group is strong and we really wanted that this year, especially since we are with four of the six seniors. It was extra special because we always came up short, so this year we feel like we really worked hard and improved. We felt we deserved it, and it was a great feeling when we realized we had won. The team, consisting of three girls and three boys, won the Junior World Team USTA Midwest Section Qualifier from March 13-14 in Pendleton and will advance to the citizens of Orlando from June 29 to July 1. The five members who have been together include three other CHS players, seniors Jones McNamar and Emma Brune and junior Eli Mercer and Fishers High School senior Lucy Loy. Five teams aged 18 and under took part in the qualifier, which was played in a round robin format. Antonys’s team, representing the Central Indiana district, won 171 games to earn the title, followed by a team from northern Illinois, which won 153 games and finished second. I’m looking forward to traveling to Orlando and hanging out with my team, Mercer said. I also look forward to playing people from all over the country and trying to win Nationals. The third kid on the Antonys team changes every year, but this year it was West Lafayette High School junior Aidan William. The key for us this year was our three strong boys, said Antony. In recent years, the guys have lost by being overwhelmed in size and strength. This year the singles and doubles matches for our boys have improved tremendously, ending up at some of the other match losses in the evening. We were competitive with other teams in the past, but struggled to win games. Mercer said the team is doing better in tournaments every year. This year we felt very confident because we were very close to the nationals last year, Mercer said. Mercer played No. 2 singles for the Greyhounds State High School champion team in 2020. McNamar won the state doubles title with Uday Lomada in 2019 and Srisanth Malpeddi in 2020. Antony was part of a 2019 state doubles winning team with Lauren Littell. Antony plans to play club tennis at Indiana University. Loy will play tennis for the University of Nebraska and McNamar will play for Marian University.

