River Lakes girls hockey concludes the historic season at the state tournament

ST. PAUL The moment the River Lakes hockey girls stepped onto the ice at the Xcel Energy Center, head coach Alexis Klatt knew it was going to be a special night for this team and program.

The team has already made history with its first appearance at a state tournament in the 24 years that this program has existed.

Now it was time to enjoy the moment.

The girls cheered and screamed as they skated around before the game. Some players waved to the River Lakes fans who could attend the game.

The fans were dressed in River Lakes gear, a pair of wigs with red hair, and some posters cheering on the girls.

It was a time to record and the girls were drinking every minute on the ice. The Stars faced Gentry Academy, which had the No. 1 seed, but they had a game plan going.

That game plan worked for the first few periods, but Gentry Academy increased its lead by a few goals in the third period to win 4-1 and eliminate River Lakes from the state tournament. Even though it was a short run at the state, it was a memorable one for the players, coaches, fans and communities of this cooperative.

“This is why I love coaching,” said Klatt. “To see these girls enjoy this moment and have a smile on their face, it puts a smile on mine. I am so proud of how the girls played and I am so grateful to be a part of this historic year . “

River Lakes is made up of schools like ROCORI, Albany, Eden Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer, Paynesville and St. John’s Prep. These various communities filled the streets to send the team on their way to St. Paul on Friday evening.

The girls had to deal with different protocols and rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as soon as they hit the ice, they were ready to play hockey.

As always this season, the Stars emerged quickly and flew up and down the ice to surprise Gentry Academy. River Lakes also provided some physicality that was unexpected for the No. 1 seed.

“We’re playing a bit more physically and I don’t think Gentry Academy was ready for that in the first few periods,” said Klatt.

The slow start of Gentry Academy allowed River Lakes to be the first on the board with a goal from Myckenzie Cremers and the assist of Hannah Zimmer. The Stars were in the lead for about a minute until Gentry Academy scored and ended the first period with a 1-1 tie.

Gentry Academy added another goal in the second period, but the third period started with a 2-1 game. River Lakes was confident and felt that momentum was on its side towards the third period.

Then Gentry Academy scored a goal about 31 seconds into the third period and the momentum quickly changed. In the end, the No. 1 seed scored another goal to make it a 4-1 final.

Most of Friday’s game was power plays.

“We know we will have to defend a few power plays every game because we are a physical team,” Klatt said. “I didn’t expect how many power plays we had, but we’re definitely practicing.”

River Lakes practice quite a few special teams, such as power plays, because they know they will encounter these challenges and situations often.

The Stars conceded five Power Plays, but earned seven Power Plays. River Lakes failed to take advantage of their power games, which translated into Gentry Academy retaining the lead in the last two bouts.

Overall, Klatt enjoyed coaching these girls and thinks this senior class is special.

“It was great to see the seniors finish their careers with the X.[cel] because this was one of their goals, “Klatt said.” They left a legacy here for future players to carry on and younger players to look up to. “

Klatt was happy to coach this squad and she can’t wait to see what the future of this team awaits.

River Lakes finished the season with a 13-6-2 record and will lose a handful of impactful seniors, but Klatt knows that this tradition will continue for years to come.

