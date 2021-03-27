Hoosiers in unknown territory | IE





The Indiana women’s basketball team has already made history this season, now the Hoosiers have the chance to make even more. No. 4 seed Indiana meets No. 1 seed North Carolina State at the Alamodome in San Antonio tonight in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Hoosiers (20-5) haven’t been that far in the tournament since 1983 and have never been the Elite Eight. “Our goal for the season was not to get to the Sweet 16 and quit,” said guard Ali Patberg, who averages 15 points in Indiana’s two tournament games. “We have bigger goals, and we’ve had those goals. So we understand that life is so short that you want to enjoy the steps we’ve taken, all the milestones we’ve reached. “But Coach (Teri Moren) has a 24-hour rule (after a big win) and when that is over, it’s time to get back to work. … It was cool and fun getting to the Sweet 16, but our goal is much higher. “ After easily sending 13th-seeded Virginia Commonwealth and 12th-seeded Belmont in the first two rounds of the tournament, the Hoosiers will face a team that, like Indiana, is rapidly rising in the national rankings. The Wolfpack (22-2) has been to the Sweet 16 three times in a row, earning the first No. 1 seed in program history this year. They have won at least 26 games each of the past three years and are 4-0 all-time against the Hoosiers. “They do a lot of things,” said Moren of the Wolfpack. There is a reason why they are seed number 1. They are incredibly athletic. … Balanced score, won the ACC, and I think that says it all. It’s a great competition. … There is a lot to prepare for. “ In an effort to stop the upset and continue his dream season, Indiana will once again lean on his defense. The Hoosiers have forfeited just 80 points in the first two rounds of the tournament, the first team in Big Ten history to reach that point, and will attempt to delay a foul where four players average double digits. If Indiana’s stellar defense forces missed shots, it should be able to clean the glass. The Wolfpack is one of the nation’s leaders with an average recovery margin of plus-7.6, and Indiana allowed 11 offensive rebounds in its second-round win over Belmont. “The biggest key for us is to keep them off the offending glass,” said Moren. “We’ve proven in the last few games that we can guard reasonably well on the half track, but you’re not going to beat NC State by giving up offensive rebounds.” The Wolfpack is led by 6-foot-5 junior All-American Elissa Cunane, who averages 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 54% of the field. She will compete in paint with Indiana sophomore Mackenzie Holmes, who leads the Hoosiers with 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Wolfpack, who have won 10 games in a row, is arguably one of their best players behind 6-1 senior forward Kayla Jones, who missed a 79-67 second round victory over South Florida with a patella injury. She scores an average of 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds and will be a playing time decision. [email protected]

