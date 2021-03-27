



26 Pacific (OR)

PAC



1-0, 1-0 3 GFU-FB

GFU-FB



0-1, 0-1 Score on quarters Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. PAC

Pacific (OR) 6 7 7 6 26 GFU-FB

GFU-FB 0 3 0 0 3 Game overview: football | 26-3-2021 11:59:00 PM

Next game: George Fox University 4/9/2021 | 19:00 Pacific University opened the 2021 football season with a 26-3 win over George Fox in Newberg on Friday night. Senior quarterback Kenyon Harris led the Boxers to complete 16 of the 18 passes he attempted with 3 passing touchdowns, while the senior walked back Joshua Harris rushed for 131 yards and was responsible for the game’s only hasty touchdown. The Friday night win marks a new era of Boxer football as Ian Falconer claims his first win as a head coach. The Boxers (1-0) opened the score on the first drive of the game with a 7 minute, 42 seconds, 15 play, 75 yard drive that resulted in a Joshua Harris 8 yard rushing touchdown. On the opening drive, Pacific found success in the passing game with 4 for 4 for 30 yards. The opening drive’s longest play came on a Harris pass connected to the senior wide receiver Ty Hargis for 15 meters. The Boxers were good for a total attack of 381 yards in a balanced attack with 206 coming through the air and 175 on the ground. The Boxers involved 6 different receivers. Senior recipient Ty Hargis led the way for the Boxer receivers with 9 receptions for a total of 99 yards. The Bruins (0-1) registered 276 yards of aggregate offense in the loss, including 196 through the air. Quarterback Haiden Schaan completed 18 of 36 passes for 196 yards and no touchdowns in the loss. Receiver Alex Garrett led the way for the Bruins receivers with 7 catches for 103 yards. After a George Fox punt to start the second quarter, the Boxers found success in the air. Boxer quarterback Kenyon Harris connected to Kash Taylor for what would be the longest play of the game, a 53 yard completion for a touchdown followed by a Caden Almer extra point that was good. On the ensuing run, the Bruins put together a 70-yard run that left them with 3rd and aim at the 5-yard line. Bayley-Allen Manliguis was able to get the 3rd down and passing and bringing in the interception in the end zone, resulting in the Boxers’ first takeoff of the 2021 spring season. The Bruins were able to kick a 24-meter field goal with 1:08 remaining in the first half to get on the scoreboard prior to the break. The Boxers’ defense returned to the right in the second half where they stopped with a quick 3 and out during the first possession of Bruins. In their second half possession for the Bruins, the Boxer defense forced another turnovers as the second defensive lineman. Noah Steverson was able to force a fumble on the Pacific two-yard line, resulting in a touchback and Pacific football. Echoing the Bruins’ turnovers, the Boxers put together a 14-play and 80-yard drive, closed by a 20-yard touchdown reception by Isaiah Pitre on a 3rd and 6 play just inside the red zone. After another 3 and forced out by the Boxer defense, the offense went to work, scoring again with a 24-yard connection to Ty Hargis for his first touchdown of the new campaign. The Boxer attack on this drive used an attack consisting of 7 rushing plays and 4 passing plays to take 5 minutes and 45 seconds off the clock. When asked after the game how proud he was of playing his team in their first game since November 16th, 2019, head coach Ian Falconer said: “Like many of us, these children have been through so much. They have constantly responded to life’s challenges with good, positive choices and tonight was no different! rooted in the football family and constant growth. “ Pacific will face George Fox on April 9 to close the seasonth with scheduled kick-off at 7pm at home in Hanson Stadium.

