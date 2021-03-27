NCAA Hockey: UMass dominates Lake Superior State, 5-1, moves one win from Frozen Four





On the same ice that most upset the NCAA hockey tournaments so far this year, UMass never let Lake Superior State get hopeful. The Minutemen dominated the second and third periods on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Lakers Friday at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. UMass (17-5-4) will face Bemidji State for the right to go to the Frozen Four, Saturday at 4:00 PM, Lake State finished their season 19-7-3. The No. 4 seeded Beavers stunned No. 1 Wisconsin 6-3 in the region’s first game. UMass came into the game unbeaten when it scored first, so Jake Gaudet’s fourth goal of the season was cause for early optimism. Jerry Harding grabbed a rebound from the right faceoff circle and pushed it to the front of the net where he found Gaudet. The Minuteman captain blocked the rebound through Mareks Mitens to make it 1-0 with 9:47 left in the first. LSSU almost balanced it when Yuki Miura took advantage of Zac Jones’ falling to create a 2-to-1. Miura chose to shoot and he defeated Filip Lindberg, but the puck went loudly off the bar with 3:03 over. Momentum continued to evolve Lakers fashion and 17 seconds later, Ashton Calder hit Pete Veillette’s rebound to level the game 1-1 after the first period. They were sorry to see the break coming, as UMass controlled the game afterwards. A tremendous individual effort from Bobby Trivigno put the Minutemen ahead. He dug the puck out of the corner, turned one defender, and turned around another to give him room to skate to the net. When Defenders and Mitens turned their attention to him, he dropped it for Josh Lopina, who tapped in to make it 2-1 with 8:57 left in the second. Just 1:57 later, Ty Farmer vigilantly jumped into the piece in a break-in at the top of the left wing circle and fed Carson Gicewicz breaking the right wing. The graduate transfer from St. Lawrence got the shot in a hurry, beating Mitens to open on the side to make it 3-1. Oliver Chau almost scored a three-goal on a sheer breakaway, but wore it too deep when Mitens poked it out late in the second. Gaudet added his second of the game to seal it with the Minutemen on a 5v3 power play. He sent Oliver Chaus’s pass through Mitens with 9:11 left in the game, forcing Lake Superior into desperation mode while UMass led 4-1. Lake State pulled the goalkeeper on power play with 6:20 left in the hopes of a miracle. Instead, Anthony Del Gaizo scored an empty net with 4:13 to make it 5-1. Filip Linberg ran his career record in the NCAA tournament to 4-1, good for 30 saves. UMass was unusually punishable. The Minutemen came into play with the nation’s No. 3 penalty kill at 90.43 percent. They improved that number by killing all six punishments. Related content NCAA hockey tournament: UMass Bobby Trivignos-controlled tenacity has made him indispensable to Minutemens success NCAA Hockey Tournament: UMass not only tries to get ahead, but also keep the team together while facing Lake Superior State UMass Hockey East championship fills Greg Carvel’s missing void after years of near misses | Matt Vautour

