Selection committee should also seriously consider Prasidh Krishna for Red-Ball Cricket





Former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar is so impressed with Prasidh Krishna in the two ODIs against England that he urges the selectors to include the 25-year-old in the test setup as well. Krishna got his first ODI cap in the first ODI; he picked 4 wickets in the match and led India’s comeback after opening 135 runs between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Also in the second race, the right arm speedster sent Bairstow and Jos Buttler away – his tailing yorker to get rid of the replacement England skipper was a joy to watch, and also gave the hosts a glimmer of hope for another comeback. make it, but it was not supposed to be. Prasidh Krishna could also be a very good red ball bowler: Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar points out that Prasidh Krishna could walk the same path as Jasprit bumrah did – made India debut in white-ball cricket and quickly switched to Test cricket. The 71-year-old former opener believes that the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler has the ingredients to become successful in red-ball cricket too. He has an enviable track record in first-class cricket – 34 wickets in 9 games at 20.26 each – albeit a small sample size. As quoted by news18.com, Sunil Gavaskar said: With those seam deliveries, he’s someone the Indian selection committee should seriously consider for red-ball cricket (Tests) as well. Just as Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India’s premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna, with his pace and seam-up position could also be a very, very good red-ball bowler. However, while the Karnataka sailor was great in both games, the pacer has leaked runs in his opening spell with the new ball and should improve his power play bowling. Personally, I would like to start better. I would like to improve how I got started, bowling with the new ball. All the runs I gave away today were bad balls that I had thrown myself. So I’d go back and work on it Prasidh Krishna said. Also Read: Wasim Jaffer publishes cryptic tweet to propose changes to Virat Kohli in Indian team ahead of 3rd ODI







