NIU Womens Tennis takes on Doubleheader





DEKALB, Ill. The Northern Illinois University tennis team had a productive day, scoring two home wins at two different locations on Friday. NIU (10-8, 3-2) took its first win of the day with a 4-3 win over 2019 Mid-American Conference Champion Miami at the Boylan Tennis Center in Rockford before taking a 7-0 win over North Iowa at Chick Evans Field House. “We are so proud of our team and the way they competed in competitions today,” said NIU head coach Eric Burns said. “The win in Miami was a breakthrough for this program. We are finally starting to believe that we can compete with anyone, regardless of the history of the match-ups in the past. We knew we were very capable, but sometimes it is difficult to have that. believe when you go out in the heat of the moment. “ The Huskies’ win over Miami (7-7, 1-4) was the NIU’s first over the RedHawks since April 12, 2003 at DeKalb, and the colon turned out to be the difference in the game. NIU won all three doubles matches in the evening with team No. 3 van Diana Lukyanova and Iullia Dmitrieva earned the 7-5 victory to capture the point. The Huskies went up 3-0 with victories over No. 1 and No. 3 in singles. Maria Potsi recorded a 6-0, 6-3 straight set win on No. 1 singles, while Lukyanoka continued her winning streak to 14 games with a 6-4, 3-0 win over Miami’s Sofia Zaprianova, who was forced to retire. Christy Robinson took NIU’s first win over the RedHawks in 18 years with a thrilling three-set win. The Huskie junior rallied from a 2-6 setback in the first set to win 6-4, 7-6. “Christy was absolutely huge in the Miami game,” said Burns. “She fought match points in what ultimately became the deciding game. Today was definitely a team effort across the board. We couldn’t be more excited. It was a great day for the Huskies.” NIU rode the highlight of the Miami win to a strong performance against Northern Iowa. Anastasia Rakita returned in the win column with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over the Panthers at No. 2 singles. Lukyanova won her 15th straight game with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Thaissa Moreira. The Huskies will travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday for their third and final game of the weekend. NIU is looking for their first win over the Broncos since 2017, the Huskies’ only win over Western Michigan of all time. The match starts at 12 noon CT. -NIU-

