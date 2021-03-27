Pickleball will have the opportunity to grow in Miss-Lou – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper





Pickleballs came off the paddles at the gym at Vidalia First Baptist Church when Irene Young explained the concept of the game that is akin to tennis, table tennis, and badminton all in one. Young said she started playing pickleball in the church three years ago and is the principal of pickleball in the church. Beginners are welcome on Tuesdays from 5:30 am to 6:30 am to try out and practice at the church at 100 N Hickory Street. There is a cost of $ 2 per person, which goes towards missions and supplies, she said. US Pickleball Ambassadors for Adams County Jennifer Harp and Frankie Spence were both at church to play pickleball on Tuesday nights. The average pickleball player is 61, Harp said. The youngsters are starting to get into it. It is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. We just need to get it going here more. Harp said that as a pickleball ambassador, she tries to get new players into the game, while also providing a list of places people can go to play pickleball. The game offers a chance for recreation to those who may not be very mobile, she said. The courts are smaller, and the balls, which are like a wiffleball, don’t travel as fast as a tennis ball, she said. Johnny Wahlborg, tennis program manager, said pickleball is a game with a smaller learning curve than tennis. He said he’s been studying the pickleball business for the past three to four years. He said he is talking to his contacts at the Stone Creek company in Covington, Louisiana, and the Billy McGee Wild World of Pickleball in Fort Myers, Florida to get an idea of ​​how to run a successful program. Pickleball has a lot of potential for success, he said. We plan to make Duncan Park a tennis and pickleball mecca, Wahlborg said. There are so many opportunities for those sports in terms of economic impact and quality of life for the residents. There is no curve for pickleball. You can walk out and start playing. Having the ability for both tennis and pickleball is important, he said. Spence will be the tennis and pickleball director at Duncan Park, Wahlborg said. He wants to build enough courts to play both pickleball and tennis at the same time. Creating economic impact for the city is one more of his missions, he said. Hosting tournaments for both pickleball and tennis will bring people to Natchez to eat and stay in hotels, he said. At the First Baptist Church in Vidalia, pickleball players from as far away as Winnsboro come to play, Young said. Harp said there are already seven pickleball courts in the Concordia Recreation District 3 sports complex. Spence said he hopes to place six pickleball courts in Duncan Park to help the sport grow in Natchez. As long as we hear children and adults laughing, our work is done. Spence Said.

