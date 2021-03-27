India vs England: Fearless gung-ho England not afraid to lose





Anise sajan [L] with Jason Roy [R]

Image Credit: Supplied

England, the 2019 World Cup champions for ODI cricket, have won almost everything after changing their style from orthodox cricket to playing an intrepid brand of cricket. Eoin Morgan and his fearless Team England after their exit from the competition at the 2015 World Cup, have revamped their style to become the number one contender in both T20 format white ball cricket and 50 overs cricket. Since June 2015, England has increased their scoring rate to 6.21 at a time and has achieved 9 scores out of 350 plus in ODI Cricket. Three of the top five individual scores are from 2015, with Jason Roy taking it twice with his 180 against Australia as his highest. Englands 444 for 3 is the highest score in an ODI, which came against Pakistan. An important reason for this is that the England team is clubbing deep with all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Wokes, Sam Curran and Tom Curran who can all use the long handle and turn the game in their favor. -round ability. In the current ODI series, in the first game against India, England was 135/1 in 14 behind 319, but lost the way after losing Jason Roy, eventually losing that game. Captain Morgan had said after that loss that they would not worry if they lost matches, but that they would not change their style of cricket. In the second ODI, England was after 336, but beat the total in just 44 overs, confirming what Morgan had said. As the decision-maker tomorrow, Team India will be able to do their job against this intrepid English team that just goes out and speaks out without fear of losing. And other than India, England has not lost anyone and has beaten every other side in a bilateral series since 2015. It will be a test of character for the young Indian bowlers, especially the spinners who have gone for a lot in the first two games, getting 285 runs against more than 8 runs per over. Can Virat Kohli and his team find a way to stop the high scoring rates in England and also win the ODI series after winning the Test and T20 series, we will find out tomorrow. Anise sajan Cricket enthusiast and businessman Anis Sajan is the general manager of Danube.

