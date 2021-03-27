NDSU, USD Football Game Canceled Due to COVID-19





VERMILLION, SD (Valley News Live) – The North Dakota state football team was in Vermillion, SD for breakfast when head coach Matt Entz told me that today’s scheduled game against the University of South Dakota had been canceled. Just really disappointed for our boys and staff, NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen told the KVLY and KFYR Bison Football Network Saturday morning. I know they put all their time and energy into it and we have been lucky as a department, we really weren’t bitten by the bug, so to speak, we had to lose games. According to Larsen, there were positive COVID-19 tests from both programs. With some positives in both programs, the medical staff simply thought it best to cancel the match, Larsen explained. As a result, the bison have packed up and are immediately headed back to Fargo. The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced that the game will not be rescheduled. South Dakota is already scheduled for Western Illinois on April 17th. The open date leaves the competition for postponement of COVID-19. This is the second MVFC game to be canceled this week. On Friday, North Dakota, Youngstown state, was delayed to the date of April 17. According to a UND statement, they had a positive COVID-19 test in their Tier 1 group, which includes players, coaches, and staff. NDSU is scheduled to play in South Dakota State in a week. Our plans are still to play that game, Larsen said early Saturday morning. We still have some hurdles to overcome to make sure everyone is safe and healthy to play next week. One of those hurdles the program faces is when to retest. It has been a challenging year for many people. You think about all the sacrifices, all the things that our student athletes have done differently to try and compete. And we’ve come a long way and been able to compete, Larsen said. So to have this hours before the game I was in the room when the coach told the team and there was definitely disappointment a lot of disappointment in the room so I feel for those guys because they put a lot in it to be able to compete and unfortunately we are not getting there today. The Bison are currently in second place nationally and have three points in the MVFC standings with SDSU and UND. None of those teams will be in action this weekend. The Jackrabbits game with Illinois State was canceled on Monday when the Redbirds announced they would no longer participate in the spring season due to the health and safety of their players. Check back for more information on this evolving story. Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

