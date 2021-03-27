Tennis: What is “Sunshine Double” tennis?





W.Now that the Australian Open has concluded, the tennis world’s attention has turned to the US and the focus is now on the Miami Open It is currently taking place, although the Indian Wells tournament has been postponed from its usual March date. These two leagues are two of the greatest tennis tournaments outside of the Grand Slams, and winning both in the same season is considered one of the most difficult achievements in world tennis. Only 10 players have ever won the so-called ‘Sunshine Double’, which gets its name from the fact that the two tournaments are played in the scorching hot states of Florida and California. Who won the ‘Sunshine Double’? There are some notable absences from the past winners list. Top players such as Martina Navratilova Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams never got it done and only three women ever did it. The clue to what makes the ‘Sunshine Double’ so difficult is in its name: the sunshine. Players must negotiate sweltering temperatures, as well as the journey between the two states and the grueling toll of playing four consecutive weeks of tennis in such dire circumstances. The best players in the game usually compete in both competitions as well, meaning players will face tough competition along the way. Nothing but Steffi Graff (twice), Roger Federer (three times) and Novak Djokovic (four times) managed to conquer both tournaments more than once in the same campaign, with Federer being the most recent player to win both titles in 2017. The list of the 10 players who have won the impressive ‘Sunshine Double’ title is as follows: Jim Courier (USA) 1991 Michael Change (USA) 1992 Pete Sampras (USA) 1994 Steffi Graff (Germany) 1994, 1996 Marcelo Rios (Chile) 1998 Andre Agassi (USA) 2001 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2005, 2006, 2017 Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 2005 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 2016







