UND was preparing for a showdown with Minnesota Duluth to go to the Frozen Four

Berry, the head coach of UND, and Sandelin, the head coach of Minnesota Duluth, were UND’s hockey teammates in 1984, when the programs met in the national semifinals in Lake Placid, NY.

The Bulldogs won 2-1 in overtime to advance to the NCAA national championship game. UND took third place.

The teams will reunite Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Fargo’s Scheels Arena with a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on the line.

“They have a good team,” said UND forward Collin Adams. “They’re going to be well coached and they’re going to play their game plan. But I think if we stick to our game plan, get pucks behind their ‘D’ and make it hard for them to go 60 yards, I think we’ll have a good make a chance. “





The Fighting Hawks (22-5-1) and Bulldogs (14-10-2) have only played twice this season – both coming to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Pod in Omaha in December. Both games got on the wire.

The first game ended in a 2-2 draw. Minnesota Duluth won the shootout to take an extra point in the standings. UND won the second game 2-1 on a Grant Mismash goal with less than a minute to go.

However, the UND team will look a little different this time. Defenders Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven missed the two Pod games because they were at the Junior World Cup.

UND plays, Duluth rests

The two teams make it to the regional finals in many different situations.

UND played a game against American International on Friday night, while Minnesota Duluth received a bye to the second round when Michigan was forced to withdraw from the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 positive tests.

“We know they are a great team,” said UND forward Jasper Weatherby. “We will have to raise our game level. Obviously their game has been canceled today unfortunately. So they will get a little rest. We are lucky to play today. Hockey player, you want to play games. So we feel good when we play. “Go to Duluth tomorrow. Again, quick start. We have to play our game. I think if we do, the right things are available to have a good game.”

UND forward Collin Adams said he was happy the Fighting Hawks had the opportunity to play on Friday. It caused a team that had zero players with NCAA tournament experience in its squad to get wet feet.

“To be honest, I think it was good for us to win a game,” Adams said. “Our last game was St. Cloud about a week and a half ago, so there was a little rust there, but we knocked it off. I think it was beneficial for us to get that first game in and get our boots on the ground to get. . “

Minnesota Duluth has not played against St. Cloud State in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff since March 15. The Bulldogs lost that game 3-2.

“I think we should start quickly,” Adams said. “They haven’t played since their last game about a week and a half ago. Hopefully we can beat them hard and fast in the first period. Maybe we’ll get one too soon. But I think our start is definitely the biggest we have. ” start focusing on. “

Minnesota Duluth will enter the regional finals with a long NCAA tournament winning streak. The Bulldogs lost in the 2017 NCAA national championship game and went on to win back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

However, that doesn’t change the way UND approaches the game.

“You come to every game if you look at it the same way,” Weatherby said. “They come out and compete against each other. They are going to play fast. So it’s up to us to look at ourselves and say, ‘Hey, you know what, we might have played last night, but the training we do in the low season, all season, prepares us for two games in a weekend. ‘

“So we will have confidence in ourselves. Obviously they got a day of rest today. I’m just going to check our room. When we come out and do our very best, we give ourselves a chance to win the game and that’s what matters. “

In Friday’s 5-1 win over American International, UND did a good job of switching lines in the attack zone to keep fresh players on the ice and peg the Yellow Jackets to their own side for extended periods of time.

“Selfless hockey,” Weatherby said. “That’s what we’re built for. When you’re tired and you’re in the attack zone, it’s easy to stay out of there. We trust each other that we’ll get off the couch and we’re going to get new guys coming.” “It’s overwhelming the teams. We did that again tonight. If we keep our shifts short tomorrow and play hard against Duluth, we’ll do our best.”